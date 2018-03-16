Yes Bank sells 2.17% stake in Fortis Healthcare

At 12.23pm, Yes Bank shares traded 0.62% up at Rs314.35 on BSE, while Fortis Healthcare shares declined 1.25% to Rs158.20. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Private sector lender Yes Bank has sold 2.17% stake in Fortis Healthcare, out of over 17% stake it acquired last month.

In a regulatory filing, Yes Bank said it had sold 1.12 crore shares representing 2.17% stake of Fortis Healthcare in the open market between 23 February and 15 March. Yes Bank had acquired 17.31% stake in Fortis Healthcare following invocation of nearly 9 crore pledged shares last month.

“Yes Bank has acquired 8,97,81,906 equity shares having nominal value of Rs10 per share of the company pursuant to invocation of pledge on the said equity shares subsequent to default by promoter group companies in the credit facility provided by the bank,” Fortis Healthcare had said.

The shares were acquired by Yes Bank on 16 February, consequent upon invocation of pledge on these shares, it added.

On 15 February, the Supreme Court lifted its stay on sale of shares of Fortis Healthcare pledged with banks by the promoters Singh brothers (Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh) before 31 August, allowing financial institutions, including Axis Bank and Yes Bank, to sell the pledged shares.

Subsequently, the stake of promoter firm Fortis Healthcare Holdings along with promoters (Singh brothers) and other family entities have come down to 5.87% from 34.43% earlier.

At 12.23pm, Yes Bank shares traded 0.62% up at Rs314.35 on BSE, while Fortis Healthcare shares declined 1.25% to Rs158.20.