The whistleblower email claims Sun Pharma promoter Dilip Shanghvi and his brother-in-law Sudhir Valia engaged in financial irregularities with stock market scam accused Dharmesh Doshi.
Markets Live: Sensex rises 240 points, Nifty above 10900, Sun Pharma shares dive 10%
Vedanta, Tata Steel, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance and NTPC are top gainers on key indices, whereas Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, HPCL and Hero MotoCorp are major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 10 01 AM IST
- 10.00 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty continue winning streak for 6th day
- 9.43 am ISTSun Pharma shares crash after whistleblower email to Sebi
- 9.28 am ISTMetal stocks gain as prices surge on US-China trade deal
- 9.20 am ISTSun Pharma shares slump 10% on Sebi probe news
- 9.13 am ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 9.05 am ISTRBI likely hold interest rates in December policy review meeting
- 8.57 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices, metals jump on US-China trade relief
- 8.45 am ISTAsian stocks jump on trade relief
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced on Monday, extending their winning streak to a sixth straight session, following positive cues from global markets after US and China agreed to halt their tariff war. Asian stocks surged along US equity futures, the Australian dollar and the Chinese yuan, after a truce between US and China emerged from the G20 meeting. Oil prices surged around 4% after Washington and Beijing agreed a 90-day trade truce and ahead of the Opec meeting this week that is expected to result in a supply cut. India’s GDP grew a lower-than-expected 7.1% in the quarter on an annualised basis, from a more than two-year high of 8.2% in the previous quarter. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.00 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty continue winning streak for 6th dayThe BSE Sensex traded 185.84 points, or 0.51%, up at 36,380.14, and the Nifty 50 rose 48.50 points, or 0.45%, to 10,925.25. Intraday, the Sensex rose 251.86 points to 36,446.16 and the Nifty 50 gained 64.45 points to 10,941.20.The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced 0.63% and 0.47%, respectively. Seventeen out of 19 sectoral indices on BSE traded in positive territory. Metal and realty rose over 2.5% followed by telecom and basic materials, which rose 1.2%. Healthcare and oil and gas fell 0.89% and 0.27%, respectively.
- 9.43 am IST Sun Pharma shares crash after whistleblower email to Sebi
- 9.28 am IST Metal stocks gain as prices surge on US-China trade dealShares of metal companies as prices of industrial metals in London and Shanghai jumped after US and Chinese leaders agreed to a ceasefire in a trade dispute that has shaken global markets. The Nifty Metal Index rose 3%, led by Jindal Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta and Tata Steel.Three-month LME copper rose 2.3% to $6,338.5 a tonne, while the most-traded copper contract in Shanghai climbed 1.7% to 50,420 yuan ($7,248.63) a tonne. Other industrial metals also rose, with Shanghai zinc jumping 4.7% to 21,370 yuan a tonne. (Reuters)
- 9.20 am IST Sun Pharma shares slump 10% on Sebi probe newsSun Pharma shares fell as much as 10% to Rs 443.10 per share after PTI reported on Friday that Sebi is likely to reopen an insider trading case against Sun Pharmaceutical Industries as well as probe alleged lapses by some of its promoters and other entities in raising funds overseas.The development comes after a whistleblower reportedly approached Sebi with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter Dilip Shanghvi and others, the report added, citing source. In August 2017, Sun Pharmaceutical, its managing director Dilip Shanghvi and nine other entities settled an insider trading probe on payment of Rs 18 lakh towards settlement charges.
- 9.13 am IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe rupee weakened against the US dollar as India’s economy grew at a much slower pace than economist expected last quarter. At 09.08am rupee was trading at 70.03 a dollar, 0.64% from its previous close of 69.58. The currency opened at 69.87 a dollar, touching a high 69.86 and a low 70.03. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.649%, from its Friday’s close of 7.607%. So far this year, rupee has weakened 8.21%, worst performer among Asian currencies. Foreign investors have sold $ 4.93 billion and $ 10.22 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.05 am IST RBI likely hold interest rates in December policy review meeting
There are enough reasons for RBI to deliver a status quo policy at its monetary policy committee meeting.
- 8.57 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices, metals jump on US-China trade reliefOil prices shot higher after the United States and China agreed a 90-day truce in their trade conflict and ahead of a meeting by producer club OPEC this week that is expected to result in a supply cut. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.38 per barrel at 0220 GMT, up $2.45 per barrel, or 4.8% from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were up $2.38 per barrel, or 4%, at $61.84 a barrel.Gold prices were steady early as the dollar weakened on U.S.-China trade truce that revived investor demand for riskier assets. Spot gold inched up 0.1% to $1,222.97 per ounce at 0109 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,228.1 per ounce. Physical gold demand in India got a fillip this week from a slide in local rates due to gains in the rupee, while buying was steady in other top Asian hubs.London and Shanghai industrial metals jumped after U.S. and Chinese leaders agreed to a ceasefire in a trade dispute that has shaken global markets. Three-month LME copper rose 2.3% to $6,338.5 a tonne, while the most-traded copper contract in Shanghai climbed 1.7% to 50,420 yuan ($7,248.63) a tonne. Other industrial metals also rose, with Shanghai zinc jumping 4.7% to 21,370 yuan a tonne. Reuters
- 8.45 am IST Asian stocks jump on trade reliefRisk appetite returned to markets, as U.S. equity futures climbed alongside Asian stocks, the Australian dollar and the Chinese yuan, after a truce between Washington and Beijing emerged from the Group-of-20 summit. Oil surged on signs a supply glut may ease. S&P 500 Index futures jumped over 1.5 percent, while the Aussie and the currencies of South Africa, Turkey and Mexico all rose. Shares from Sydney to Shanghai gained and the 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3 percent.Futures on the S&P 500 jumped 1.6 percent as of 10:38 a.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 closed up 0.8 percent on Friday. Japan’s Topix index advanced 1.5 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied 2.7 percent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.8 percent. Futures on the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index gained 1.8 percent. Bloomberg
First Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 08 45 AM IST
