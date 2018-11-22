 Mint Globetrotter Index | Cost of oranges from market - Livemint
Mint Globetrotter Index | Cost of oranges from market

The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across ve regions

Last Published: Thu, Nov 22 2018. 09 45 AM IST
Photo: Bloomberg
The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across ve regions. The data and analysis can be seen on

www.livemint.com/globetrotter

Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Today, spend #22: Oranges.

First Published: Thu, Nov 22 2018. 09 45 AM IST
Topics: Mint Globetrotter Index oranges inflation fruits

