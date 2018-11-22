Mint Globetrotter Index | Cost of oranges from market
The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across ve regions
Last Published: Thu, Nov 22 2018. 09 45 AM IST
The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across ve regions. The data and analysis can be seen on
Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Today, spend #22: Oranges.
First Published: Thu, Nov 22 2018. 09 45 AM IST
More From Money »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Petrol price cut by 41 paise today, diesel by 30 paise. Check rates here
- Financial planning for double income, no kids couples
- For hauling Palace on Wheels, 70-year locomotive back on tracks: In Pics
- Rupee gains for 7th session against dollar as crude oil prices fall
- How are variable insurance products structured?