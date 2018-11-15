Rupee opens higher at 72.06 per dollar

The home currency was trading at 72.06 a dollar. Photo: iStock

Indian rupee strengthened for third consecutive session against US dollar on Thursday, courtesy gains in Asian currencies and slump in crude oil prices.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 72.06 a dollar, up 0.38% from its Wednesday’s close of 72.31. The currency opened at 72.06 a dollar.

The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.732% from its previous close of 7.733%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex fell 0.11% or 39.70 points to 35,080.85 points. Year to date, it has rose 3.19%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 11.2%, while foreign investors have sold $5.59 billion and $7.91 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Philippines peso was up 0.39%, South Korean won 0.23%, Indonesian rupiah 0.17%, Singapore dollar 0.15%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Thai Baht 0.13%, Taiwan doller 0.12%, China renminbi 0.11%, Japanese yen 0.09%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.911, up 0.11% from its previous close of 96.803.