Bond yield hits 7-month low; Rupee falls against dollar

So far this year, the rupee has declined 9.77%, while foreign investors have sold $5.30 billion and $7.58 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The 10-year government bond yield fell over 5 basis points to hit a seven-month low after the Reserve Bank of India announced additional Rs 40,000 crore worth of open market operation (OMO) purchases in December. At 9.15am, the 10-year bond yield stood at 7.678%—a level last seen on 8 May, from its previous close of 7.732%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

A recent drop in crude oil prices also eased fiscal slippage and higher inflation also added positive sentiments among the investors. Brent crude has corrected 30% from its 2018 high of $86.27 per barrel seen on 3 October. It is also down 8.75% in October. Rupee has gained 4.61% so far in the month to 70.70 per US Dollar.

The last lot of GSec for November under OMO worth Rs 10,000 crore will be bought by RBI on 29 November. Since 1 April till date, RBI has bought over Rs 1280 crore worth of OMO.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading at 70.85 a dollar, down 0.08% from its Monday’s close of 70.79. The currency opened at 70.81 a dollar.

Benchmark Sensex rose 0.36% or 126.90 points to 35,640.04 points. Year to date, it has rose 4.28%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 9.77%, while foreign investors have sold $5.30 billion and $7.58 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed as traders awaiting speech of federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further clues on how many more times the central bank is likely to raise interest rates. Traders are also cautious ahead of meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in Argentina for further cues on trade war.

South Korean won was up 0.15%, Thai Baht 0.04%, Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.17%, Indonesian rupiah 0.08%, Philippines peso 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 97.369, up 0.01% from its previous close of 97.369.

Bloomberg contributed to this story