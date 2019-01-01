Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex gains 90 points, Nifty above 10,850 led by Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Reliance, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and ITC are top gainers, whereas Power Grid, HCl Tech, Tech Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp lead losses. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jan 01 2019. 09 19 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices started the new year on a positive note, with the Sensex rising nearly 100 points and Nifty 50 trading above 10,850. All financial markets in Asia are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. US stocks ended the worst year since the financial crisis with a narrow gain. The S&P 500 finished a choppy session higher and the Nasdaq Composite capped its first four-day advance since August amid optimism that President Donald Trump will move toward a trade deal with China. In 2018, the Sensex and Nifty gained 5.91% and 3.15%, respectively, after a blockbuster year for equities last year. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.17 am IST Rupee gains against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking the gains from local equity market. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 69.65 dollar, up 0.17% from its previous close of 69.77. The currency opened at 69.72 a dollar, touching a high 69.64 and a low 69.72. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.397%, from its Monday’s close of 7.369%.
- 8.57 pm IST Markets stare at a volatile 2019, political uncertainty key worryDespite uncertainty through the year related to a host of factors, including valuations, earnings, interest rates and elections, Indian markets have outperformed their global peers in 2018. A synchronized global economic slowdown, China’s structural deceleration and potential escalation in the US-China trade conflict threatened Asian equities in the year gone by.Analysts expect political uncertainty to be a negative overhang in the first half of 2019 but said lower oil prices have created a positive environment that could help to correct macro imbalances (twin deficits), ease underlying inflationary pressures and open up some space for policy easing. Read more
- 8.51 am IST Asian markets closed; US stocks end worst year since 2008All financial markets in Asia are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.U.S. stocks ended the worst year since the financial crisis with a narrow gain in thin pre-holiday trading. Treasuries rose to a 10-month high. The S&P 500 finished a choppy session higher and the Nasdaq Composite capped its first four-day advance since August amid optimism that President Donald Trump will move toward a trade deal with China. The advance trimmed the worst December rout for the S&P 500 since 1931 to 9.2 percent. That monthly rout capped a 6.2 percent slide in the year, the biggest of the record bull market.The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 percent as of 4 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 percent. The Dow rose 265 points and the Russell 2000 gained 0.8 percent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4 percent to the highest in more than a week. The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.3 percent to the highest in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.4 percent to the highest in more than a week. Bloomberg
First Published: Tue, Jan 01 2019. 08 51 AM IST
