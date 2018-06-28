Varroc Engineering IPO subscribed 117% so far on last day of issue

At the upper end of the price band, Varroc Engineering IPO will fetch Rs 1,955 crore. Photo: iStock

The initial public offering or IPO of Varroc Engineering, which opened on Tuesday, will close on Thursday. Varroc Engineering is offering shares at a price band of Rs 965-967, with lot size of 15 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue will fetch Rs 1,955 crore. At 12:45pm, the Varroc Engineering IPO was subscribed 117%, according to NSE data. Investors can apply upto a maximum of Rs 2 lakh in the retail category and above Rs 2 lakh in the non-institutional (HNI) category.

Founded in 1990 in Aurangabad, Varroc Engineering is a global tier-1 automotive component group, which designs, manufacture and supplies lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electrical-electronics components, and precision metallic components across automotive segments. Varroc has a global footprint of 36 manufacturing facilities spread across seven countries.

Varroc Engineering IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale by promoters and some existing investors. Post-issue, the promoters’ stake will come down to 85%.

Varroc Engineering consolidated top-line and bottom-line CAGR of nearly 12% and 10% respectively over FY2016-18, says Angel Broking in a note. In FY18, Varroc reported total operating income of Rs 10,378 crore with net profit at Rs 451 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Credit Suisse Securities India and IIFL Holdings are managing the issue.

Domestic brokerage Angel Broking has a neutral rating on the Varroc Engineering IPO, citing high valuations. The brokerage finds the valuation high as compared to other competitors like Motherson Sumi.

“In terms of valuations, the pre-issue price-to-earnings ratio works out to 28.9X FY2018 earnings (at the upper end of the price band), which is high compared to its peers like Motherson Sumi, which is trading at 26.4X. Further, Varroc Engineering has lower RoE at 16% versus Motherson Sumi at 25% (FY18). Considering the above factors and two-year low profitability growth, we recommend neutral rating on the issue,” Angel Broking said in a note.

Another brokerage ICICI Securities recommends subscribe to the Varroc IPO from a long-term perspective. “VEL is a Tier 1 auto ancillary player which has wide range of product portfolio spread across customers and geographies. Further pedigree management, strong growth opportunity & decent return ratio (nealry 16%) remains positive for the company,” ICICI Securities said in its IPO note.

Another brokerage Centrum has a subscribe rating. “Varroc Engineering has a strong clientele; the current strategy of diversifying its product base, upgradation of technology along with any M&A opportunity could further enhance its position,” said Centrum in its IPO note.