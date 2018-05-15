Dr Lal PathLabs shares surge over 10% after Q4 results

At NSE, Dr Lal PathLabs stock advanced by 10.51% to close at Rs892.

New Delhi: Shares of diagnostic chain Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd on Tuesday surged over 10% after the company reported a 27.21% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 March.

Dr. Lal PathLabs shares surged 10.06% to end at Rs887.20 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 15.44% to Rs930.60—its 52-week high. At NSE, the shares advanced by 10.51% to close at Rs892.

The company on Monday reported 27.21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs40.2 crore for the March 2018 quarter, compared to a profit of Rs31.6 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing. Consolidated operating revenue rose to Rs266.8 crore for the quarter from Rs219.9 crore in the same period last year.