Dr Lal PathLabs shares surge over 10% after Q4 results
Dr Lal PathLabs shares rises 10.06% to close at Rs887.20 on BSE after the company reports a 27.21% rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2018 quarter
Last Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 05 02 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of diagnostic chain Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd on Tuesday surged over 10% after the company reported a 27.21% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 March.
Dr. Lal PathLabs shares surged 10.06% to end at Rs887.20 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 15.44% to Rs930.60—its 52-week high. At NSE, the shares advanced by 10.51% to close at Rs892.
The company on Monday reported 27.21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs40.2 crore for the March 2018 quarter, compared to a profit of Rs31.6 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing. Consolidated operating revenue rose to Rs266.8 crore for the quarter from Rs219.9 crore in the same period last year.
