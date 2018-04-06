Rupee trades flat against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar on Friday in opening trade.
The rupee opened at 64.99 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.99 a dollar, down 0.03% from its Thursday’s close of 65.96.
Benchmark Sensex index rose 0.14%, or 47.78 points, to 32,644.58. So far this year, it has declined 1.5%.
The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.144% compared to its previous close of 7.127%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to keep repo rate at 6%. RBI also unexpectedly lowered its inflation forecast and projected consumer price index-based inflation at 4.5% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017-18. For first half of fiscal year 2018-19, inflation expected to stay in the range of 4.7-5.1% and for second half at 4.4-4.5%.
Traders are cautious ahead of the March US payroll report, which is expected to show the lowest jobless rate in 17 years.
So far this year, the rupee fell 1.76%, while foreign investors have bought $2.10 billion and $400 million in equity and debt markets respectively.
Asian currencies were trading lower after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he ordered the US trade representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods, ratcheting up the US-China trade war after his administration signalled it would be willing to negotiate.
South Korean won was down 0.43%, China renminbi 0.21%, China offshore 0.21%, Taiwan dollar 0.18%, Malaysian ringgit 0.14%, Indonesian rupiah 0.08%, Thai baht 0.08%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.19.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 90.345, down 0.13% from its previous close of 90.46.
Latest News »
- Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid US-China trade war concerns
- Sebi to take action against 14,720 entities for ‘non-genuine trades’
- China launches WTO challenge against US IP, technology tariffs
- How Donald Trump’s trade policy will affect India
- What Supreme Court’s dilution of SC/ST Act means for Dalit women
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
RBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and banks
Amazon looks set to take the lead in India, with or without Flipkart
Is job growth finally back on the track?
Banks recover a pitiful proportion of massive amounts of bad loans they have written off
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market