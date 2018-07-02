How a low rupee impacts India and India Inc

The premise that a weakening rupee is needs to increase the competitiveness of domestic industry is valid since exports tend to benefit from a falling exchange rate. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the implications of the rupee’s sharp depreciation on industry?

The currency’s weakness makes imports costlier. India is the third-largest importer of oil and given that fuel permeates every sector of the economy, the escalation in its cost will have wider implications. Oil importers will take a hit on margins or pass on the cost to consumers.

Importers of capital goods will see shrinkage in margins as well. An already weak gems and jewelry sector will be hit harder. On the other hand, sectors such as Information technology, textiles and others that export goods will benefit in a big way.

What does a weak rupee do to the economy?

The depreciation of the rupee has the potential to increase domestic inflation through the import route. An already rising crude oil prices will escalate even more once the exchange rate is considered. Oil marketing companies will most likely pass the cost to consumers through fuel price hikes. As fuel permeates almost all sectors of the economy, retail inflation is likely to rise on a broad basis. A sharp rise in inflation will be detrimental to growth, especially when investment is just reviving. The Reserve Bank of India estimated in its monetary policy report in April that for every 5% fall in rupee, retail inflation will increase by 20 basis points.

What is the solution for a weak rupee?

The premise that a weakening rupee is needs to increase the competitiveness of domestic industry is valid since exports tend to benefit from a falling exchange rate. However, a sudden fall in the currency may shake faith in the economy and therefore the RBI is known to intervene in the forex market to slow the fall. The short-term solution is this intervention by the central bank. Over a longer period, reducing dependence on imports and attracting consistent foreign direct investment through friendly policies may make the currency less vulnerable to external shocks.