The logistics sector is benefiting from a shift in business to the formal segment, after the introduction of GST https://t.co/AnJxHJ3FXE @sree_rsr #GST #logistics— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) June 8, 2018
Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex dives 150 points, Nifty below 10750, banking stocks top losers
BSE Sensex trades lower by 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,750. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Jun 08 2018. 10 37 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.37 am ISTShares of housing finance companies correcting on margin concerns
- 10.35 am ISTVRL Logistics, GATI, Blue Dart, TCI Logistics see benefits of GST, e-way bill
- 10.00 am ISTAviation stocks fall
- 9.32 am ISTBanking stocks trade lower
- 9.30 am ISTOil marketing companies decline
- 9.27 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade lower
- 9.25 am ISTBond yield rises past 8%
- 9.20 am ISTAsian shares drift lower
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined on Friday, after gaining for last two straight sessions, tracking losses in Asian markets. Asian stocks drifted lower, with major markets in the region recording slight declines after the mixed close on Wall Street amid uncertainty over trade relations ahead of a key G7 meeting. The yields on 10-year government bonds hit over 8% in opening sessions, first time since December 2018. Meanwhile, the rupee weakened nearly 0.5% to 67.48 against US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.37 am IST Shares of housing finance companies correcting on margin concernsHousing finance companies’ share prices have been correcting on margin concerns due to rising bond yields, said Jefferies.Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd posted weekly fall in last four weeks, while Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd posted losses in 2 out of the last 4 weeks; both stocks are set to decline this week.Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd posts weekly losses in two out of four weeks, but looks set to gain this week. LIC Housing Finance Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd declined in 3 out of 4 weeks, but are on track to gain this week.“With incremental spreads at lows, valuation multiples have likely bottomed, but stabilisation of bond yields and improvement in incremental spreads will be required to drive meaningful re-rating,” noted Jefferies.With the recent repo rate hike, brokerage expects housing finance firms to raise their lending rates, but they would continue to lag funding cost increase. (Reuters)
- 10.35 am IST VRL Logistics, GATI, Blue Dart, TCI Logistics see benefits of GST, e-way billApart from the stabilization after GST implementation and a cyclical recovery, the surface express logistics industry is also seeing a leg-up from the shift to organized transporters
- 9.25 am IST Bond yield rises past 8%Yields on the 10-year government bonds hit over 8% in the opening session on Friday, first time since December 2018, but soon fell ahead of weekly bond auction due later in the day.The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.978% from its Thursday’s close of 7.993%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Meanwhile, the rupee weakened nearly 0.5% to 67.48 against US dollar tracking losses in Asian currencies market.So far this year, the rupee has weakened 4.86%, while foreign investors have bought $241.20 million and sold $4.48 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.20 am IST Asian shares drift lowerAsian shares stepped back from a 2-1/2 month high on Friday as risk appetite soured on bets that Europe’s massive monetary stimulus was nearing an end, compounded by uncertainty over trade relations ahead of a key meeting of global leaders.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% after six straight sessions of gains took it to the highest since mid-March.Chinese shares slipped, with the blue-chip Shangai-Shenzhen index down 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.7%, while South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.4%. Japan’s Nikkei and Australian shares were barely changed. (Reuters)
First Published: Fri, Jun 08 2018. 09 29 AM IST