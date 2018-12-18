Private equity investors have been selling part of their stakes in mid-cap IT companies this year. https://t.co/AbY4P1Fyn4— Livemint (@livemint) December 18, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for negative start amid selloff in global markets
SGX Nifty futures traded 33.50 points lower at 10,880, indicating a negative opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Dec 18 2018. 09 02 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower today amid a selloff in global markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. Asian share markets slumped as rising concerns about a slowing global economy sent US stocks falling to their lowest levels in over a year. Equities declined in Japan and Australia, though were little changed in China, Hong Kong and South Korea. US futures recovered after the S&P 500 finished Monday at the lowest since October 2017. Oil prices fall 1% as reports of rising US inventories and forecasts of record shale output stoked worries about oversupply. SGX Nifty futures traded 33.50 points lower at 10,880, indicating a negative opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.48 am IST The real reason behind NIIT, Mindtree stake sale plansShares of mid-cap IT companies have fallen between 20% and 35% from their highs this year, making it a tad easier to find buyers.
- 8.33 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall 1%; Gold, metals steadyOil prices dropped 1%, extending losses from the previous session as reports of a big climb in U.S. inventories and forecasts of record shale output stoked worries about oversupply. Concerns around future oil demand amid weakening global economic growth and doubts over the impact of planned OPEC-led production cuts were also pressuring prices, traders said. International Brent crude oil futures were at $58.95 per barrel, down 66 cents, or 1.11%, from their last close. US WTI crude futures were down 40 cents, or 0.8%, at $49.48 per barrel.Gold prices were largely steady ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that starts later in the day, with investors looking for clues on the central bank’s outlook for next year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,245.40 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,249.6 per ounce.Metals: London copper traded sideways, as concerns that global trade ructions would cool China’s economic growth were offset by a drop in stocks held on exchange. LME copper steadied, having edged up by 0.2% to $6,132.50 a tonne. Shanghai copper was little changed at $7,123 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.25 am IST Asia stocks mixed after US slide to 14-month lowAsian stocks put in a mixed performance after a sell-off in U.S. stocks that sent the S&P 500 Index to its lowest close in 14 months, as investors readied for an expected Federal Reserve interest-rate hike. Equities declined in Japan and Australia, though were little changed in China, Hong Kong and South Korea. U.S. futures recovered after the S&P 500 finished Monday at the lowest since October 2017 and the Russell 2000 Index of smaller companies entered a bear market.The MSCI Asia Pacific fell 0.5% as of 10:35 a.m. in Tokyo. Japan’s Topix index fell 1.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 1%. Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time. Bloomberg
