Market Live: Sensex rises 80 points, Nifty near 10,740, ICICI Bank, ITC top gainers

BSE Sensex trades higher by 80 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,730. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, May 08 2018. 11 09 AM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE;s Nifty 50 traded higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian shares. Asian markets edged up following the firmer lead from Wall Street. Moreover, Oil is set to remain in focus amid speculation the US may pull out of the Iran deal, escalating tensions in the Middle East and potentially disrupting supplies from that Opec producer, Bloomberg reported. The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asian currencies. Here are the latest updates from markets:
  • 11.05 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 82.79 points, or 0.24%, to 35,290.93, while the Nifty 50 rose 21.25 points, or 0.20%, to 10,736.75.
  • 11.03 am IST Godrej Properties shares rise 5%Godrej Properties Ltd shares gained as much as 5.41% to Rs897.40 per share after it clocked a turnover of Rs8.09 crore and a volume of 0.91 lakh shares.
  • 11 am IST ICICI Bank is candid on numbers but mum on Chanda Kochhar controversyRepeated questions to Chanda Kochhar on the allegations of conflict of interest involving her and Videocon Industries netted no answers. It seems that the ICICI Bank board has put the episode behind it.
  • 10.55 am IST BEML shares rose 7%Shares of BEML gained as much as 6.89% to Rs1,138 per share after Tata AIG Life Insurance Co. bought 2,90,079 shares at Rs1,061.76.
  • 10.05 am IST PNB Housing Finance shares decline on block dealsPNB Housing Finance Ltd shares fall nearly 7% to Rs1,280 in their biggest daily percentage loss in over 2 months. Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP’s unit is selling 8 million shares in PNB Housing Finance at a floor price of Rs1,280, or a 6.9% discount to the stock’s Monday close, IFR reports, citing a term sheet. Prior to the sale, Carlyle owned a 37.16% stake in PNB Housing Finance. The stock has risen 2.5% this year up to Monday. (Reuters)
  • 10.02 am IST Trident shares fall as Q4 net profit halvesShares of Trident Ltd fell as much as 7% to Rs63.75 per share after it’s Q4 net profit was down 49% at Rs50.9 crore against Rs99.7 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenues fell 10.9% to Rs1,182 crore.
  • 9.55 am IST Tata Coffee shares fall 7% as net profit declined in Q4Shares of Tata Coffee lost as much as 6.96% to Rs124.35 per share after it’s Q4 net profit falls 62% at Rs22.4 crore and revenue at Rs440.4 crore.
  • 9.30 am IST ICICI Bank shares rise 6%Shares of ICICI Bank jumped as much as 6.35% to Rs307.80 in the opening trade. The bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs1,020 crore for the three months ended 31 March, compared with Rs2,024.64 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was in line with the Rs1,060.8 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 18 analysts.
  • 9.25 am IST Sensex, Nifty open higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 118.64 points, or 0.34%, to 35,326.78, while the Nifty 50 rose 15.70 points, or 0.15%, to 10,731.20.
  • 9.20 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asian currencies. The home currency was trading at 67.17 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Monday’s close of 67.14. It opened at 67.17 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 67.14 and 67.21, respectively.The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.639% compared to its previous close of 7.622%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.15 am IST Asian shares trade higherAsian stocks traded higher, extending a gradual recovery after declines in recent weeks stoked by concerns about the vulnerabilities of emerging-markets in the face of higher US yields, a stronger dollar and costlier energy prices. Oil is set to remain in focus amid speculation the US may pull out of the Iran deal, escalating tensions in the Middle East and potentially disrupting supplies from that Opec producer.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%. Topix index advanced 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.2%. Kospi index added 0.4%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index remained little changed after the underlying gauge rose 0.4% on Monday. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Tue, May 08 2018. 09 26 AM IST
