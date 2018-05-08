Market Live: Sensex rises 80 points, Nifty near 10,740, ICICI Bank, ITC top gainers

ICICI Bank's guidance for the next two years tried to soften the blow given by bad March quarter results. Core income languished, bad loans and slippages were worse than expected. Besides, it was mum on the Chanda Kochhar controversyhttps://t.co/YoVhcA3Kpo @aparnaviyer02 pic.twitter.com/yY7BkzHoS9— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) May 8, 2018
Last Modified: Tue, May 08 2018. 11 09 AM IST
- 11.05 am ISTMarket update
- 11.03 am ISTGodrej Properties shares rise 5%
- 11 am ISTICICI Bank is candid on numbers but mum on Chanda Kochhar controversy
- 10.55 am ISTBEML shares rose 7%
- 10.05 am ISTPNB Housing Finance shares decline on block deals
- 10.02 am ISTTrident shares fall as Q4 net profit halves
- 9.55 am ISTTata Coffee shares fall 7% as net profit declined in Q4
- 9.30 am ISTICICI Bank shares rise 6%
- 9.25 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.20 am ISTRupee opens lower against US dollar
- 9.15 am ISTAsian shares trade higher
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE;s Nifty 50 traded higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian shares. Asian markets edged up following the firmer lead from Wall Street. Moreover, Oil is set to remain in focus amid speculation the US may pull out of the Iran deal, escalating tensions in the Middle East and potentially disrupting supplies from that Opec producer, Bloomberg reported. The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asian currencies. Here are the latest updates from markets:
- 11 am IST ICICI Bank is candid on numbers but mum on Chanda Kochhar controversyRepeated questions to Chanda Kochhar on the allegations of conflict of interest involving her and Videocon Industries netted no answers. It seems that the ICICI Bank board has put the episode behind it.
- 10.05 am IST PNB Housing Finance shares decline on block dealsPNB Housing Finance Ltd shares fall nearly 7% to Rs1,280 in their biggest daily percentage loss in over 2 months. Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP’s unit is selling 8 million shares in PNB Housing Finance at a floor price of Rs1,280, or a 6.9% discount to the stock’s Monday close, IFR reports, citing a term sheet. Prior to the sale, Carlyle owned a 37.16% stake in PNB Housing Finance. The stock has risen 2.5% this year up to Monday. (Reuters)
- 9.30 am IST ICICI Bank shares rise 6%Shares of ICICI Bank jumped as much as 6.35% to Rs307.80 in the opening trade. The bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs1,020 crore for the three months ended 31 March, compared with Rs2,024.64 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was in line with the Rs1,060.8 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 18 analysts.
- 9.20 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asian currencies. The home currency was trading at 67.17 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Monday’s close of 67.14. It opened at 67.17 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 67.14 and 67.21, respectively.The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.639% compared to its previous close of 7.622%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.15 am IST Asian shares trade higherAsian stocks traded higher, extending a gradual recovery after declines in recent weeks stoked by concerns about the vulnerabilities of emerging-markets in the face of higher US yields, a stronger dollar and costlier energy prices. Oil is set to remain in focus amid speculation the US may pull out of the Iran deal, escalating tensions in the Middle East and potentially disrupting supplies from that Opec producer.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%. Topix index advanced 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.2%. Kospi index added 0.4%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index remained little changed after the underlying gauge rose 0.4% on Monday. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Tue, May 08 2018. 09 26 AM IST
