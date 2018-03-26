Rupee strengthens against US dollar for third session

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.569% compared to its previous close of 7.557%. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened for the third session against the US dollar on Monday, tracking gains in Asian currencies.

The rupee opened at 64.92 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.90 a dollar, up 0.16% from its Friday’s close of 65.01.

Benchmark Sensex index fell 0.15%, or 48.29 points, to 32,548.25. So far this year, it has declined 3.3%.

Bond yields gained as traders await details of the central government’s borrowing program for the first half of the fiscal year starting 1 April. The government usually announces planned debt sales for April-September period in the last week of March.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.569% compared to its previous close of 7.557%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee fell 1.76%, while foreign investors have bought $1.67 billion in equity and sold $220.40 million in debt market.

Asian currencies were trading higher after US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is optimistic the US can reach an agreement with China over trade tariffs, reducing demand for haven assets, Bloomberg reported.

Malaysian ringgit was up 0.41%, Singapore dollar 0.24%, Taiwan dollar 0.16%, South Korean won 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, Thai baht 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.11% and China offshore rose 0.09%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.15%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 89.408, down 0.03% from its previous close of 89.436.