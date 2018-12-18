Rupee inches higher against dollar ahead of Fed decision

So far this year, the rupee has declined 10.74%, while foreign investors have sold $4.44 billion and $7.34 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian Rupee edged higher on Tuesday as the US dollar weakened ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision on 19 December. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 71.34 a dollar, up 0.30% from its Monday’s close of 71.55. The currency opened at 71.33 a dollar. US dollar weakened for a second day driven by worries over the impact of further Fed rate hikes on economic growth. The market is widely expecting another US rate increase when the FOMC meets for the last time this year on Wednesday, although traders will be more interested on the Fed’s dot plot and outlook for the American economy next year, Bloomberg reported.

The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.426% from its previous close of 7.461%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.16% or 59.59 points to 36,329.66 points. Year to date, it has gained 6.5%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 10.74%, while foreign investors have sold $4.44 billion and $7.34 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher after a Bloomberg report said that China was planning major tax cuts this year. Indonesian rupiah was up 0.46%, Japanese yen 0.23%, Philippines peso 0.20%, Thai baht 0.14%, China Offshore 0.13%, South Korean won 0.1%, China renminbi 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.09%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 97.080, down 0.02% from its previous close of 97.10.