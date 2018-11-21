Top health insurance plans for you
To give you a ready comparison of health insurance plans, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR)
How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle with the plan your agent sells or are happy knowing you have bought the cheapest plan, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a ready comparison, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here: www.livemint.com/mintmediratings2018
Here, only the A-rated plans have been shown. For the policies that scored B and C, see the link mentioned. For family floater plans, there are four sum insureds (₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh) and two age categories—eldest insured is 30 years old or 45 years old. For the first category of eldest person being 30, the cover is for three people, two adults and one child. For the 45-years category, the cover is for two adults and two children. For individual plans, the sum assured are ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh. In each of these, the ages are 30, 45, 60 and 75 years.
