Markets LIVE: Sensex down 100 points, DMart shares fall 7%

Last Modified: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 10 12 AM IST
- 10.12 am ISTTCS shares gain 1%
- 9.58 am ISTInfosys shares up 1% ahead of Q2 results tomorrow
- 9.40 am ISTHUL shares down 3% after Q2 results
- 9.33 am ISTDr. Reddy’s shares up 2% on API facility sale
- 9.28 am ISTOMC stocks trade lower as oil prices gain
- 9.20 am ISTDMart shares fall over 5% after Q2 results
- 9.10 am ISTRupee trades lower against dollar
- 9.05 am ISTAfter inflation relief, bond traders to focus on oil prices, says analyst
- 8.46 am ISTQ2 results: DMart finally set to face a reality check
- 8.38 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil, gold prices rise
- 8.20 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened higher, but soon erased gains and traded lower dragged mainly by banking and auto stocks. negative cues from global markets also added pressure. The rupee opened lower against the dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies as crude oil prices gained. Moreover, investors turned cautious as second-quarter earnings season began. Shares of Avenue Supermarts fell over 5% over disappointing Q2 results.In global equities, stocks in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia slipped on Monday as worries over US-China trade disputes, a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and higher US borrowing costs tempered optimism despite a rebound in global equities late last week. Oil prices reversed their downtrend since early this month. Brent crude futures rose 1.7 percent to $81.82 per barrel. Here are the latest updates from the markets.
- 10.12 am IST TCS shares gain 1%TCS shares traded 0.90% up at Rs 1935.70 per share on BSE. The company’s net profit rose 3.4% to $1.1 billion from $1.08 billion in the preceding three months, while operating margin jumped 150 basis points to 26.5% from 25% in the April-June period, aided largely by a weaker rupee. Moreover, TCS chief operating officer N. Ganapathy Subramaniam said that the company will start outlining the business from some of the individual components it now calls digital. Read more
- 9.40 am IST HUL shares down 3% after Q2 resultsShares of Hindustan Unilever fell as much as 3.18% to Rs 1,517 per share. The company’s net profit rose to ₹ 1,525 crore in Q2, from ₹ 1,276 crore a year ago. A Bloomberg poll of 12 analysts had estimated HUL’s Q2 profit at ₹ 1,425.7 crore and revenue at ₹ 9,216.1 crore.
- 9.33 am IST Dr. Reddy’s shares up 2% on API facility saleDr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said that it entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its API manufacturing business unit located in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, to Therapiva Private Ltd. This divestiture is being done by way of slump sale (as a going concern) and includes all related fixed assets (land and building), current assets, current liabilities, and its employees. Dr. Reddy’s share traded 1.98% higher at Rs 2,498.85
- 9.28 am IST OMC stocks trade lower as oil prices gainShares of oil marketing companies traded lower as oil prices rose. HPCL shares were down over 5%, BPCL shares fell 2.6% and Indian Oil was down 2.4%. Crude oil futures rose sharply on Monday as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply, although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices, Reuters reported.
- 9.20 am IST DMart shares fall over 5% after Q2 resultsShares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd fell as much as 5.86% to Rs 1,328 per share on BSE after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings due to price cuts. The company posted a profit of Rs 225.74 crore in the September quarter, versus Rs 326.60 crore estimated by Bloomberg poll.Read: Q2 results: DMart finally set to face a reality check
- 9.10 am IST Rupee trades lower against dollarThe rupee opened lower against the dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies as crude oil prices gained. At 9.03am, the rupee was trading at 73.84, down 0.37% from its previous close of 73.56. The rupee opened at 73.80. Bond yield was trading flat after Friday’s retail inflation which grew slower than estimated. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.961% from its previous close of 7.983%. Retail inflation accelerated in September, though it remained within the central bank’s permissible limit, and factory output fell to a three-month low in August because of a higher base effect. Read more
- 9.05 am IST After inflation relief, bond traders to focus on oil prices, says analyst“The rupee has behaved well in recent days, as well your CPI, and we have RBI OMO bond purchases this month,” said Vijay Sharma, the New-Delhi based executive vice president for fixed-income at PNB Gilts Ltd. “The biggest factor at this point is how oil behaves. If crude crosses $84, that would be a mood spoiler.” Though there may be more money on the table to drive it down to 7.90 percent, “the rally doesn’t seem to be too deep,” said Sharma. “Crude remains the risk,” he said.
- 8.38 am IST Commodity corner: Oil, gold prices riseGold: Global gold prices rose as Asian stocks eased due to concerns about a potential decline in China’s economic growth amid an ongoing trade war and signs of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold rate was up 0.3% at $1,220.66 an ounce. Gold prices rose 1.3% last week in its biggest weekly percentage gain in seven weeks. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,224.1 an ounce.Oil: Crude oil futures rose sharply as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply, although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices. Brent crude had risen 98 cents, or 1.22%, to 81.41 a barrel, on track for its biggest daily gain since Oct. 9. U.S. crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 1.12%, to $72.15 a barrel, extending gains they racked up on Friday after hefty losses on Wednesday and Thursday.Metals: London metal prices eased alongside an uptick in the U.S. dollar and as ongoing global trade tensions cloud the outlook for demand. LME copper had edged down 0.2 percent to $6,291 a tonne. Zinc spreads are tightening as more metal arrives in warehouses in China. Reuters
- 8.20 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened lower amid concerns over China-US trade dispute. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%, reports Reuters. Crude oil futures rose in morning trade. US stocks gained over the weekend.■ Yes Bank Ltd’s board has recommended clawing back of bonuses paid to managing director and chief executive Rana Kapoor for two years ended 31 March 2016 following adverse observations made by banking regulator the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).■ Private equity firm KKR & Co. is eyeing some of the road assets of beleaguered IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd, reports Mint.■ Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart supermarkets chain, posted an 18% rise in its net profit to Rs 225 crore for the September quarter.■ Tata Steel Ltd plans to “eventually” scale up the nameplate capacity at its newly-acquired Tata Steel BSL, formerly Bhushan Steel Ltd, to 8.3 million tonnes (mtpa) from 5.6 mtpa, reports Mint.■ French energy giant Total SA is in talks to buy stake in Adani Group’s LNG projects in Gujarat and Odisha, reports PTI.■ Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) kicked off the sector’s earnings season on a strong note on Friday, with healthy consumer demand leading to double-digit volume growth in the September quarter (Q2), beating analysts’ estimates.■ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the September quarter today. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 08 19 AM IST
Topics: Markets Live Sensex NIFTY NSE BSE
