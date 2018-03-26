Gold prices fall on weak global cues, muted demand

Silver prices also drifted lower by Rs100 to Rs39,500 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs35 to Rs31,800 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Monday on weak global trend and easing demand from local jewellers. Silver prices also drifted lower by Rs100 to Rs39,500 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said, apart from a weak overseas trend, fading demand from local jewellers and retailers at existing levels at the domestic spot market, weighed on gold prices. Globally, gold rate fell 0.14% to $1,344.90 an ounce and silver by 0.03% to $16.52 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5% purity declined by Rs35 each to Rs31,800 and Rs31,650 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs485 in the last three days. Sovereign however remained flat at Rs24,800 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready too moved down by Rs100 to Rs39,500 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs140 to Rs38,755 per kg. Silver coins however remained unaltered at Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.