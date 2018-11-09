Sensex, Nifty fall as IT, energy stocks drag

For the week, the Nifty gained 0.3% and the Sensex added 0.4%. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Indian shares closed slightly lower on Friday, dragged by top IT and energy stocks, while gains in the financial and consumer counters arrested the downside.

The benchmark Sensex fell 0.22% to 35,158.55, while the broader Nifty declined 0.12% to 10,585.2.



Software services exporter Infosys Ltd was the biggest drag on the NSE index with a drop of 2.4%. Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.7%.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 1.6%.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd rose 5.5% to its best close since mid-October, and was the biggest boost.

