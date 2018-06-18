Markets likely to consolidate this week, US-China trade tensions risky

IPOs by RITES Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd will open for subscription on 20 June. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The markets are expected to consolidate this week with no domestic triggers but escalating trade tensions between the world’s two large economies may add pressure. Investors will also keep an eye on rising crude prices.

With lack of any fresh positive domestic triggers in the near term, volatility is likely to remain high with stock specific movement, said Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking Ltd. “Market participants will closely monitor global developments, especially in US, Europe and China. Any further correction should be considered as a good buying opportunity for investors in quality counters,” he added.

“Domestic fundamentals will take a backseat for now. We believe all eyes will be on global developments, the return of trade war with US signing another $50 billion tariffs on China. With that, we must also ascertain that FII has been net sellers for quite a sometime,” said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Last Friday, US President Donald Trump said he was pushing ahead with hefty tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports. Trump laid out a list of more than 800 strategically important imports from China that would be subject to a 25% tariff starting on 6 July, including cars.

China’s commerce ministry said it would respond with tariffs “of the same scale and strength” and that any previous trade deals with Trump were “invalid.” The official Xinhua news agency said China would impose 25% tariffs on 659 US products, ranging from soybeans and autos to seafood. China’s retaliation list was increased more than six-fold from a version released in April, but the value was kept at $50 billion, as some high-value items such as commercial aircraft were deleted.

Moreover, oil prices will be in focus ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) meeting on 22-23 June in Vienna. Opec, which is de-facto led by Saudi Arabia, and some allies including Russia have been withholding output with since the start of 2017.

Back home, the initial public offering (IPO) of State-owned engineering consultancy RITES Ltd will open for subscription on 20 June. The Rs466.2 crore share sale will close on 22 June. The company has set a price band of Rs180-185 per share. The IPO is a pure offer for sale by the government, which is selling a 12% stake in the company.

Specialty chemicals maker Fine Organic Industries Ltd on Thursday will also launch its Rs600 crore initial public offering (IPO) on 20 June. Fine Organic has set a price band of Rs780-783 per share for the IPO, which will close on 22 June.