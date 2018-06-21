No reply yet from ICICI Bank on Chanda Kochhar issue: Sebi’s Ajay Tyagi
ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar is under scanner over a Rs3,250 crore loan granted to Videocon Group on a ‘quid pro quo’
Mumbai: Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Thursday said the regulator is yet to receive reply from the ICICI Bank on allegations involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar. Besides the capital markets regulator, various other agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), are looking into alleged lapses involving Kochhar and her family members with respect to loans extended by the lender to certain entities, including the Videocon group.
“We are yet to receive reply from the ICICI Bank,” Tyagi said while briefing reporters after Sebi board meeting in Mumbai.
The cases under scanner include the bank’s Rs3,250 crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012 and the involvement of Kochhar family members in restructuring of the loan.
Kochhar and her family members are facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to certain entities.
On Monday, the ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of an external enquiry into alleged conflict of interest in extending loans to some corporates like Videocon and named Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief operating officer.
More From Companies »
- Zuckerberg on cusp of topping Buffett with Facebook at $200
- Swiggy becomes second unicorn after Zomato in India’s food-tech space
- Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigns after probe into relationship with employee
- Cleartrip acquires Saudi Arabia-based Flyin
- Indiabulls Real Estate to raise Rs480 crore via debentures
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- NSE algo trading case: Sebi to take action against involved entities
- RBI asks banks to upgrade ATMs for greater security
- Zuckerberg on cusp of topping Buffett with Facebook at $200
- Swiggy becomes second unicorn after Zomato in India’s food-tech space
- Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigns after probe into relationship with employee
Mark to Market »
- Why Indian paint makers are shifting to water-based paints
- 2019 elections still some time away but defence stocks get the jitters
- Complan and Horlicks sale signals low energy in health drinks market
- With fall of the last dove, MPC minutes portend more than one RBI rate hike
- RITES IPO ticks the valuations box, but not the growth one