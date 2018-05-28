India"s correlation with global markets approaches 10-year low https://t.co/Lww41ixdbE— Livemint (@livemint) May 28, 2018
Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty above 10670, Sun Pharma shares rise 8%
BSE Sensex rises over 200 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,670. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, May 28 2018. 10 52 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher for a third straight day on Monday, tacking gains in Asian currencies. Asian stocks and US share futures gained on signs the US and North Korea were still working towards holding a summit. The rupee strengthened for the third session to a two-week high against US dollar after crude oil prices posted its biggest drop in about a year and the US-Korea summit appears to be back on track. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.50 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty extend gainsBSE Sensex traded higher by 223.43 points, or 0.64%, to 35,148.30, while the Nifty 50 rose 74.10 points, or 0.70%, to 10,679.25. Sixteen out of 19 sectoral indices on BSE traded higher led by healthcare, which was up 2.35%, oil and gas 2.03%, realty 1.23% and capital goods 1.40%. IT, teck and consumer durables fell 1.52%, 1.21% and 0.34%, respectively.BSE Midcap and SmallCap were up 1.03% and 1.22%, respectively. Sun Pharma, Coal India, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers, whereas TCS, Infosys, ONGC and IndusInd Bank were major losers.
- 10.45 am IST India’s correlation with global markets approaches 10-year lowA shrinking correlation between financial markets in India and those in the rest of the world is one reason to buy its assets. The weighted average correlation of India’s currency, bonds and stocks with those in other global economies fell to 0.32 last month, approaching a more than 10-year low of 0.29 set in November. The reading was as high as 0.68 in 2010, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Global investment managers say this divergence provides them with an asset class that can smooth out returns in their portfolios. (Bloomberg)
- 10.40 am IST Bank of Baroda shares up 1% after Q4 earningsBank of Baroda shares gained 1.10% to Rs142.75. Bank of Baroda Friday reported a net loss of Rs3,102 crore in the March 2018 quarter compared to a profit Rs154.72 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions during the quarter increased to Rs6,672 crore as against Rs2,623 crore in the year-ago quarter. Read more
- 9.33 am IST Sun Pharma shares rise 4% after Q4 resultsSun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares rose 4% to Rs484. The company reported 7% year on year increase in its net profit to Rs1,310 crore in March quarter.
- 9.30 am IST OMC, aviation stocks gainShares of oil marketing companies and aviation companies were trading higher after crude oil prices fell. Indian Oil Corp rose 7%, Hindustan Petroleum Corp 7%, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 5%. Among Aviation companies, SpiceJet Ltd rose 6%, Jet Airways India Ltd 5%, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 3%.
- 9.25 am IST Rupee hits two-week high as oil prices, geopolitical tension easeThe Indian rupee on Monday strengthened for the third session to a two-week high against US dollar after crude oil prices posted its biggest drop in about a year and the US-Korea summit appears to be back on track.At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.51 against the US dollar, up 0.43% from its previous close of 67.77. The currency opened at 67.50 a dollar and touched a high of 67.45—a level last seen on 11 May. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.742% from its Friday’s close of 7.797%.
- 9.20 am IST Asian shares trade higherAsian stocks and US share futures gained on signs the US and North Korea were still working towards holding a summit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei lost steam to trade flat and the broader Topix dipped 0.2%.South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.7%, buoyed by stocks which are seen as benefitting from a further thawing in tensions with Pyongyang. US S&P500 mini futures rose 0.4% in Asian trade, but market holidays in the world’s two biggest financial centres—London and New York—could make trading slow and illiquid for the day.
First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 09 28 AM IST
