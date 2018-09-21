Bandhan Bank and Rites are the best performing IPOs listed in 2018, while ICICI Securities and Apollo Microsystems are among the worst. https://t.co/cWs3lYVBhM— Livemint (@livemint) September 21, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 11300, Yes Bank shares tank 30%
BSE Sensex gains over 200 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 11,300. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Sep 21 2018. 09 29 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty advanced today, following positive sentiment in global markets. Asian stocks extended gains after US stocks hit new all-time highs, while the dollar slipped as investors shrugged off trade tensions between China and US. Moreover, a rally in emerging market assets also boosted sentiment in markets. Oil prices have pulled back after US President Donald Trump urged OPEC to increase production at its meeting in Algeria. Meanwhile, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 2184.55 crore on net basis on Wednesday, while DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 1201.3 crore, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.22 am IST Yes Bank shares tank 34% as RBI asks bank to find new CEOYes Bank shares tumbled as much as 34.03% to Rs 210.10 as many brokerages has downgraded the stock and cut its target price after India’s central bank denied three year extension for its chief executive officer Rana Kapoor and asked him to step down after 31 January 2019. Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs, Nomura Research, Citigroup and IDFC Securities has downgraded the stock and slashed its target price. Of the analysts covering the stock, 39 have a “buy” rating, nine have a “hold” rating, while four have a “sell” rating, shows Bloomberg data.Goldman Sachs slashed its rating to neutral from buy and reduced its target price to Rs 300 from Rs 383 a share.Nomura Research downgraded the stock to Neutral from buy and reduced its target price to Rs 345 from 500 earlier.Citigroup cut to sell from buy and cut its target price to Rs 270, down 39% from its earlier target.IDFC Securities Ltd has given underperformer rating from neutral and decreased its target price to Rs 230 a share from Rs 350 a share.Brokerage firm Jefferies India believes that “without Rana Kapoor there is no future for this systemically large bank, or that its financials have been cooked up. CET 1 is low but we do not see a material growth slowdown. More clarity is needed, and we do have questions, but we are not panicking”. The firm has maintained its buy rating but cut its target price to Rs 365 a share from Rs 445.
- 9.08 am IST Rupee strengthens against US dollarThe Indian rupee advanced against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies amid lack of any further escalation in the trade tensions between US and China. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 71.92 to a dollar, up 0.80% from its Wednesday’s close of 72.38. The home currency opened at 71.86 per dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.031%, below its previous close of 8.07%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The rupee has weakened 11.5% in 2018, while foreign investors have sold $923.80 million and $6.51 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.53 am IST How IPOs listed in 2018 are performingShares of more than half of all companies that went public this year are trading below their issue price, hurt by market volatility, aggressive pricing and sometimes stock and sector-specific issues.
- 8.45 am IST Commodity corner: Gold prices inch up, Oil gainsGold prices edged higher to a one-week high as the dollar weakened on receding fears of a full-blown Sino-US trade war, with the yellow metal heading for its first weekly gain in four. Spot gold inched up 0.2% to $1,209.38, after touching its highest since Sept. 13 at $1,210.01. It has risen 1.3% so far this week. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,214.30 an ounce.Oil prices dipped on Friday after falling in the previous session as US President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices ahead of its meeting in Algeria this weekend. International benchmark Brent crude for November delivery was down 3 cents at $78.67 a barrel by 7.37am. US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 16 cents to $70.16 a barrel.Metals: London copper rose on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly advance in four weeks as investors viewed that trade tariffs would have a softer impact to global growth than earlier feared. London Metal Exchange copper rose 1% to $6,140 a tonne, up nearly 3% this week. Premiums for zinc have surged to $345 a tonne, the highest in at least six years amid a squeeze on supply in China. Reuters
- 8.32 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US markets closed with gains sending key benchmark indices to record highs. S&P 500 was up 0.78% at 2,930. Tracking the gains, Asian markets opened higher.■ Keep an eye on Yes Bank Ltd. The Reserve Bank of India allowed the bank’s chief executive Rana Kapoor to continue in the role only till 31 January 2019. According to Business Standard, some brokerages have slashed their rating on the stock.■ Passengers on a Jet Airways flight suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew reportedly forgot to switch on the cabin air pressure controls. According to reports, some passengers are threatening legal action and compensation.■ Cash-strapped Hotel Leelaventure defaulted on payment of quarterly interest to LIC, reports Business Standard.■ Lenders to stressed power assets may decide on debt recasts, sale of assets and one-time settlements by 10 October, failing which they may approach bankruptcy courts, reports Mint.■ State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has got shareholders’ approval for raising up to Rs20,000 crore through bonds or debentures on private placement basis in 2019-20, reports PTI.■ Lastly, the government is planning to ask state oil firms to lock in their crude futures purchase prices, reports Reuters. According to the report, the move would be another step to tackle a slide in the rupee. R Sree RamWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Fri, Sep 21 2018. 08 32 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Jet Privilege can actually get higher valuation than Jet Airways
- Profitability of cement firms to take a hit due to weak prices, high costs
- Pidilite’s shares hold their ground despite weak rupee and rising crude
- Automobile sector shares trip on rising risks to earnings growth
- Steel companies are taking a shine to their home market