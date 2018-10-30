 Gold vs bank FDs vs stocks: How much you would have earned - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Gold vs bank FDs vs stocks: How much you would have earned

Here’s a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods

Last Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 09 10 AM IST
Livemint
One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Photo: Mint
One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Photo: Mint

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here’s a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.

First Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 09 09 AM IST
Topics: Returns from gold returns from stock markets bank FD interest rates return from debt mutual fund MF investment MF investment

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »