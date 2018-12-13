On his first day as governor of the central bank, veteran civil servant Shaktikanta Das made it clear that he is willing to talk to everyonehttps://t.co/Wj3sgfofi5— Livemint (@livemint) December 13, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 220 points, Nifty above 10800, Sun Pharma shares fall 2%
SGX Nifty futures traded 48 points up at 10,836.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Dec 13 2018. 09 20 AM IST
Highlights
Sun Pharma shares down 2.6% on Sebi probe
Bond prices, rupee gain as CPI inflation eases
Commodity corner: Oil prices rise; gold, other metals edged up
Asian stocks rise with US futures on trade hopes
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to extend their winning streak for a third day today after the new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on his first day said he would take a more consultative approach and move quickly to address some of the pressing issues. Positive cues from global markets are also likely to boost Indian shares. Stock markets from Japan to Australia gained, with Hong Kong and Chinese stocks outperforming. SGX Nifty futures traded 48 points up at 10,836.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.20 am IST Sun Pharma shares down 2.6% on Sebi probeSun Pharma shares fell as much as 2.61% to Rs 420 per share after Sebi on Wednesday said it is examining the whistleblower complaint against Dilip Shanghvi-led Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. A whistleblower had last month approached Sebi with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter Shanghvi and others.
- 9.08 am IST Bond prices, rupee gain as CPI inflation easesThe 10-year bond yield extended losses to hit a fresh eight-month low after CPI inflation dropped to a 17-month low, stoking speculation that the Reserve Bank of India may shift to a neutral policy stance. At 9.08am, the 10-year government bond yield fell to 7.386% from its previous close of 7.411%. The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against US dollar tracing gains in Asian currencies amid more signs the US and China are finding some common ground on trade. The currency was trading at 71.67 a dollar, up 0.48% from its previous close of 72.02.
- 8.57 am IST New RBI chief Shaktikanta Das says ‘talk to me’ in relief to markets
- 8.53 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise; gold, other metals edged upOil prices rose, buoyed by a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and signs that China is taking more concrete steps to put a trade war truce with Washington into action. Crude oil prices have also been supported by OPEC-led supply curbs announced last week, although gains were capped after the producer group lowered its 2019 demand forecast. International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.46 per barrel, up 31 cents, or 0.52 percent, from their last close. US WTI crude futures were at $51.40 per barrel, up 25 cents or, 0.49 percent.Metals: London copper prices moved higher in early Asian trade amid signs China is making good on pledges made to the United States as part of a deal to resolve a trade row between the world’s top two economies. Three-month LME copper climbed 0.5 percent to $6,171 a tonne. The most-traded February copper contract in Shanghai slipped 0.1% to 49,170 yuan.Gold prices dipped early on Thursday as the dollar steadied after declining from a near one-month high in the previous session, while palladium rose to a record high, trading at a premium to the bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,244.56 per ounce. US gold futures were little changed at $1,249.5 per ounce. Spot palladium was up 0.1 percent at $1,262.35 per ounce. Prices hit an all-time high of $1,264.25 earlier in the session. Reuters
- 8.48 am IST Asian stocks rise with US futures on trade hopesAsian equities advanced alongside U.S. equity futures Thursday after a series of positive developments in U.S.-China trade talks buoyed global stocks. The British pound held its advance after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May survived an attempt to oust her. Gains accelerated from Japan to Australia, with Hong Kong and Chinese stocks outperforming. Futures on the S&P 500 rose as news broke that Chinese importers have bought U.S. soybeans.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7 percent at the break in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4 percent. Hang Seng Index increased 1.3 percent. Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.3 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.7 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 percent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.6 percent. Bloomberg
First Published: Thu, Dec 13 2018. 08 48 AM IST
