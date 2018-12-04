 Mutual fund costs matter - Livemint
Mutual fund costs matter

Check out the expense ratios, which are the lowest in the industry, against your funds’ costs

Last Published: Tue, Dec 04 2018. 07 18 AM IST
Every mutual fund house incurs expenses. Rules allow mutual fund schemes to deduct some portion from your investments to pay for these expenses. But there is a limit to which the fund houses can charge investors. Equity funds are allowed to charge up to 2.5% of the assets that a scheme manages; debt funds’ expenses are capped at 2.25%. Ideally, the lower the expense, the better it is as expenses reduce fund returns. But a low expense ratio is just one of the many parameters that investors should look at. Check out these expense ratios, which are the lowest in the industry for this category, against your funds’ costs.

First Published: Tue, Dec 04 2018. 07 18 AM IST
Topics: mutual funds MF schemes expense ratio investments investors

