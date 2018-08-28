Sensex at new high, Nifty hits 11,750; RIL leads the charge

Shares of RIL were up nearly 1%

New Delhi: Indian stock markets extended record run today, with Sensex and Nifty both scaling new peaks. The Sensex gained over 200 points to touch 38,920 while Nifty crossed the 11,750 mark amid higher global markets. Market heavyweight Reliance Industries or RIL led the charge, with shares rising nearly 1%. The gains were broad-based with most of the sectoral indices trading in the green. The BSE midcap index was up nearly 0.50% while the smallcap index rose 0.30%. Among the sectors, IT, metal and pharma stocks led the rally.

Among the Sensex stocks, NTPC rose over 3% while Coal India, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and Tata Steel rose between 1% and 2%. The rupee traded higher today at 70.07 per dollar against Monday’s close of 70.16.

Asian shares advanced today amid hopes global tariff tensions were abating as the US and Mexico made a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Investors expect Canada too would agree to the new terms to preserve a three-nation pact, ultimately dispelling the economic uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to ditch the 1994 NAFTA accord.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.3% for a second straight day of gains. New York’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices hit record highs, while prices for copper, considered a barometer of global growth, climbed.

Investors will keep an eye on US economic data with consumer confidence figures due later in the day and the latest estimate for second-quarter gross domestic product expected on Wednesday.

“The NAFTA agreement is clearly a positive to the extent that it reduces the risk of a generalized global trade war,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note, though they cautioned it was not automatically positive for the outcome of talks with China.

The dollar index paused near one-month lows against major currencies to be last at 94.762.

Commodity markets showed signs of optimism in global economic growth prospects. Copper, a favoured indicator of industrial momentum, held near a two-week high of $6,112.00 a tonne.

