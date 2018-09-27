Yes Bank erodes nearly half of its market value in five weeks

At 2.30pm, the Yes Bank stock was trading at Rs 205.80 on BSE, down 8% from its previous close. Year to date, it ha fallen over 34%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Investors in Yes Bank Ltd lost at least RS.43,000 crore of their wealth in merely five weeks over uncertainty about the bank’s performance and its next boss after the Reserve Bank of India refused to reappoint current CEO Rana Kapoor for three years.

Yes Bank shares have declined by at least 49%, wiping the country’s third largest private lender’s market capitalization by nearly 50% from Rs 91,000 crore on 20 August. At 2.30pm, the Yes Bank stock was trading at Rs 205.80 on BSE, down 8% from its previous close. Year to date, it has fallen over 34%.

The stock has been under selling pressure due to a lack of clarity and expectation of delay on the new chief executive officer appointment, near term trend, and the current liquidity position in the economy.

“We await more clarity around the strategy after the new CEO appointment and capital raising. As of now, we see divergent potential outcomes and hence prefer to stay on the sidelines,” said Morgan Stanley in a note to its investors.

Yes Bank on 25 September requested RBI for more time for Rana Kapoor beyond at least till April 2019 and upto September 2019. Analysts believe RBI may not agree on this. Many analysts think that Rana Kapoor may not even get the board seat this time as crucial provision of Banking Regulations Act dealing with the composition of the board of directors may get triggered.

Section 10A2A(ii) Banking regulation act says that “a Chairman or other whole -time Direct or of a banking company who has been removed from office as such Chairman, or whole -time Director, as the case may be, under the provisions of this Act shall also cease to be a Director of the banking company and shall also not be eligible to be appointed as a Director of such banking company”

The board in its meeting on Tuesday decided to set up a search committee to identify a successor to Kapoor. The committee will include three existing nomination and remuneration committee board members, along with two external experts.

“The board has not been able to give a clear picture on the succession and further course for the bank. The timelines and uncertainty on approvals from RBI for both MD & CEO (should be difficult) and EDs will keep near term stock performance muted”, said Prabhudas Lilladher in a note.

The board also decided to promote Rajat Monga and Pralay Mondal as executive directors, subject to RBI approval.

“We believe the dissent with other promoter group, may prevent this. As per its Articles of association, both promoters have to jointly appoint any new directors on the board. In the past as well, the appointments of new EDs could not materialize due to differences in opinion between the promoter groups,” said Deutsche Bank in a note to its investors.

“Given the uncertainties around Yes Bank and its strategies, we believe medium term growth / fees could be a bit challenged. As we now factor in somewhat slower growth, we trim our earnings estimates (-4%/-8% for FY19/20), leading to a lower target P/BV multiple of 2.0x (vs. 2.2x earlier),” the Deutsche Bank report added.