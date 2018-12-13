 United Bank of India raises deposit rates by 0.25% - Livemint
United Bank of India raises deposit rates by 0.25%

The bank has revised the rate of interest on domestic term deposits for less than Rs 1 crore, with effect from December 14, 2018

Last Published: Thu, Dec 13 2018. 01 19 AM IST
PTI
The interest rate for fixed deposits between 1-3 years will increase to 6.25% from 6%. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: State-owned India United Bank of India on Wednesday raised deposit rates across select maturities by 0.25 per cent.

With the increase, fixed deposit rate for one-year tenure will increase to 6.5% from existing 6.35%, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest rate for fixed deposits between 1-3 years will increase to 6.25% from 6%.

The bank has revised the rate of interest on domestic term deposits for less than Rs 1 crore, with effect from December 14, 2018, it said.

First Published: Thu, Dec 13 2018. 01 18 AM IST
Topics: United Bank of India UBI deposit rates fixed deposits term deposits

