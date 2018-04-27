Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; RIL, Maruti earnings in focus

Bandhan Bank, HPCL, Reliance Industries Ltd and Maruti Suzuki are among the companies that will be announcing March quarter earnings today. Photo: Mint

US stocks rose sharply on Thursday, helped by strong quarterly results from some of the biggest US companies.

Asia markets open higher on Friday, after strong quarterly results from some of the biggest US companies helped gains on Wall Street.

Axis Bank woes pile up with first quarterly loss

Axis Bank Ltd posted a shock loss of Rs2,189 crore in the January-March quarter, its first quarterly loss ever, as the private sector lender made heavy provisions against bad loans. The bank, though, said asset quality is expected to normalize in 2018-19.

Yes Bank Q4 profit rises 29% to Rs1,179.44 crore

Yes Bank Ltd reported a 29% jump in its March quarter net profit due to higher net interest income and other income.

Fortis invites 3 independent directors to join its board

Fortis Healthcare Ltd said it has invited Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, Ravi Rajagopal and Indrajit Banerjee to join its board as independent directors before a board meeting on Friday.

Flipkart sale talks mark the end of the $100 billion dream

Flipkart is close to selling itself to Walmart Inc. at a valuation of $20-21 billion, a fraction of that $100 billion dream number.

Lodha Developers to soon file IPO paper with Sebi, plans to raise Rs5,500 crore

Realty major Lodha Developers will soon file draft prospectus with markets regulator Sebi to launch its IPO to raise about Rs5,500 crore mainly for repaying its debt, people familiar with the matter said.

Dish TV’s Rs3,701 crore open offer to start on 5 June

Direct-to-home (DTH) major Dish TV’s Rs3,701 crore open offer will commence on 5 June and close on 15 June.

Earnings corner

