Picking stocks is not everyone’s cup of tea

I have recently come to realise that breaking habitual behaviour patterns can be done most effectively by scaring someone with negative consequences of status quo. Of course, Richard Thaler has already documented this very well. But I understand this better now. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, for example, we had several conversations about women and investing and why most women shy away from it despite knowing the need to be more involved in financial planning, either for themselves or their family. Many advisers said what works is sharing scary, but true, stories of perils faced by other women who had to face divorce or sudden death of their husband or a medical emergency that drained their savings.

A new book on the shelves, Coffee Can Investing, by three authors—Saurabh Mukherjea, Rakshit Ranjan and Pranab Uniyal—also starts out by defining a dream turning into a nightmare when a middle-aged Mr Talwar realises that despite his education, hard work and professional success, he probably has not saved up enough to continue a similar lifestyle post-retirement. His investments in real estate, gold and bank deposits simply don’t add up. Add to that the costs of maintaining real estate assets and the loan taken against it, and the picture looks worse.

The book goes on to suggest a viable course correction if you have time. Long-term investment portfolios meant for building your retirement basket or to fund big expenses that you know are at least 10 years away, cannot rely on gold and real estate. You have to weave in a lot of equity investments. Real estate also takes a decade or so to gain value, but there isn’t any formal benchmark to show whether the value you get is fair. Converting a real estate investment into a tangible regular income stream also depends on several external factors beyond your control. Gold is not a wealth creator.

Here my thoughts match with the authors; diversification and efficient asset allocation are key.

Equity has proven across time periods and economic cycles that in the long run, it can give returns that surpass inflation by a big margin and remaining invested for long periods compounds this margin substantially. But how should you and I access this equity magic? After all, isn’t it also true that making the wrong choice means you could lose all that hard-earned money in one precipitous market crash?

The book suggests that for the average individual investor, accessing equity has to be firstly about buying and holding on—do not react to the noise and the ups and downs; just hold on. You have the option to buy these stocks yourself or via managed funds. Here is where it gets interesting. The book suggests staying away from managed funds that invest in large-cap stocks as they have shown an incremental ability to narrow rather than widen the excess return over the benchmark. In March 2015, for example, the 3-year annualised return for the BSE Sensex was around 14% compared to around 21% category average for large-cap funds. Today, the category average 3-year annualised return is around 7% and the comparable return for the BSE Sensex is 6.9%. Where is the alpha?

But why stay away? Because managed funds come at a cost; you pay 1.5-2.5% per annum depending on whether you are investing directly or through a distributor. The authors suggest you might as well buy the benchmark portfolio through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) which can potentially be at a cost as low as 0.05%.

Along with ETFs, which deliver market returns at a low cost, the book mentions merits of including in your long-term equity portfolio a serving of carefully selected large-cap stocks which have the potential to create disproportionate wealth if you buy and hold for at least a decade. This is the central theme of the book from which it derives its name. Apropos, put it in a coffee can for safe keeping and leave it there at least for the next 10 years.

How does one identify these stocks? The book gives a two-step formula to filter out non-performers and keep the potential winners. The premise is that a company that can grow revenues consistently over a decade and at the same time continue to allocate capital gainfully is one worth holding on to for the next decade.

The authors also suggest that this choice can be made irrespective of the intangibles like the quality of management, execution ability and so on. Hence, you don’t need to know any more than what the data tells you. The fact that you can make this portfolio yourself and hold for a long period will save you a lot of cost which would otherwise compound each year and eat into your returns.

But can you really do it yourself? I disagree with the authors at this point. An average individual, be it a retail or a high networth (HNI) investor, may not have the ability to understand the filters, let alone apply them. Also, it is simpler to access data sitting in brokerage offices, but not when you are sitting in a cloth manufacturing or a pharmacology unit.

There is more in the book about building an efficient long-term portfolio by including small- and mid-cap stocks and bonds. Here it suggests to go with managed funds as they have demonstrated an ability to consistently outperform the benchmark by a suitable margin.

The book does allude to using the help of advisers for doing all this. To my mind, this is the big idea. Get yourself an adviser—apply the Coffee Can concept on your adviser. Spend time and do your research to get a good adviser (distinguish one from a distributor who is simply selling you a product) and stick with her for a long time. Advisers registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India are a good starting point, but there are many others. Some advisers recommend stocks and others don’t. But a good adviser will strive to earn the return needed through a combination of securities to build that retirement basket that you may be worried about.

Coffee can investing can be extended beyond picking and holding the right stocks. That's not everyone’s cup of tea, no matter how much it gets simplified.

Lisa Pallavi Barbora is a consultant with Mint