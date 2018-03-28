Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; Fortis, ICICI Bank, GSK in news

Asian markets open lower on Wednesday. Photo: Hindustan times

US stocks end lower; Asian markets see negative opening

US stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains, as a decline in the broader tech sector brought the major averages down.

Asian stocks posted declines early on Wednesday trade after US stocks fell sharply on the back of declines in technology names.

Fortis sells hospital business to Manipal, TPG Capital

After months of intense negotiations, the board of Fortis Healthcare Ltd has announced the sale of its hospital assets to Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd and buyout firm TPG Capital.

Binani Cement lenders seek time till 2 April to weigh UltraTech deal

Lenders to Binani Cement Ltd have asked for time till 2 April to consider UltraTech Cement Ltd’s bid for the company outside the bankruptcy process.

Monnet Ispat bankruptcy: ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 million

ICICI Bank Ltd has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to intervene in the bankruptcy proceedings of Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd to include its claim of around $75 million (Rs486 crore).

GSK to sell Horlicks, may cut stake in India unit to fund Novartis deal

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK) is exploring a partial or full sale of its 72.5% stake in its Indian unit GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd, besides separately selling the company’s dietary supplement brand Horlicks as it looks to fund its $13 billion buyout of Novartis’s stake in a global consumer healthcare joint venture.

Venky’s, V-Mart among 14 stocks up 10-34% despite market correction since January

In the BSE 500 index, 14 stocks have jumped 10-34% from 29 January, when the market started to fall, till date. In the Sensex, however, there are only two stocks which are in the positive terrain, in the same period. Read more

Bandhan Bank shares rise 27% on stock market debut

Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd settled 27% higher on the bourses after its Rs4,470 crore initial public offer (IPO), the largest ever by a bank, was subscribed 14.63 times last week.

Vodafone-Idea merger in final stage of approval, says telecom secretary

The merger plan of telecom operators Vodafone India and Idea Cellular is in the “final stage of approval”, according to telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan.