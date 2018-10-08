Markets LIVE: Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty below 10250, NBFC stocks down

The market capitalization of the three OMCs has fallen by ₹75,781 crore in the past two trading sessionshttps://t.co/7v9XYduGfW— Livemint (@livemint) October 8, 2018
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower on Monday as the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hold key interest rates and change stance to “calibrated tightening” failed to impress investors. Moreover, foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore from the Indian capital markets in the last four trading sessions on unabated fall in rupee and rise in crude oil price. SGX Nifty Futures traded 37 points lower at 10,263, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.In global markets, Asian stocks declined, led by China, and the yuan fell as investors assessed the latest move by the People’s Bank of China to loosen monetary policy. Japan was shut for a holiday, and Columbus Day in the US means no Treasuries trade on Monday. Oil prices fell below $84 per barrel after a US government official said Washington was considering granting waivers to its sanctions against Iran’s crude exports next month. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.45 am IST OMC stocks trade higher after Jaitley says no going back on deregulationShares of oil marketing companies traded higher after finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the government would not go back to regulating fuel prices. HPCL shares were up 4.51% at Rs 172.50, BPCL rose 2.66% to Rs 272.40 and IOC gained 3.01% to Rs 121.60. “Let me categorically assure all that there is no going back on deregulation of oil prices,” India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post on Saturday.Shares of upstream and downstream companies eroded nearly Rs 1.25 trillion of their market valuation in the last two sessions after government asked the state-run companies to absorb Rs 1 for every litre of petrol and diesel sold. Read more
- 9.27 am IST Yes Bank shares rise 3% as promoters seek settlementYes Bank shares rose as much as 3.78% to Rs 214 after Mint reported that Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur have initiated moves to reach an out-of-court settlement. Both sides have begun preliminary talks to withdraw a long-drawn and bitter legal case against each other and put an end to their decade-old feud.
- 9.22 am IST NBFC stocks trade lowerShares of non-banking financial companies were trading lower after RBI failed to provide concrete solutions to resolve concerns over non-banking finance companies last week. Bajaj Finance Ltd 2.8%, Edelwiess Financial Services 4%, Dewan Housing Finance 3%, HDFC 2.4%, Cholamandalam Finance 2.3%, Striram Transport Finanance 2%, AU Small Finance 2%, L&T Finance 1.8%.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee opens against US dollarThe rupee opened weaker for fifth consecutive session against US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold Friday, defying forecasts for an increase. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 73.88 a dollar, down 0.12% from its Friday’s close of 73.77. The currency opened at 73.96 against dollar and touched a low of 73.97. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.02% from its previous close of 8.025%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.4%, while foreign investors have sold $2.74 billion and $7.33 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.46 am IST RBI woos foreign investors with new relationship terms
- 8.32 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall over 1%, gold rates edge lowerOil: Brent crude oil prices fell by more than 1% after Washington said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran’s oil exports next month, and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran. Brent crude oil futures were at $83.25 per barrel, down 91 cents, or 1.1%, from their last close. U.S. WTI crude futures were down 57 cents, or 0.8%, at $73.77 a barrel.Gold: Global gold prices inched lower as the dollar firmed after China’s central bank eased its domestic policy to support the economy. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,200.31 an ounce. It gained 0.9% last week. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,204.40 an ounce.Metals: London aluminium prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday after a Brazilian court approved emergency waste measures that could allow the world’s biggest alumina refinery to resume production. LME aluminium fell for a third session, dropping 2.2% to its weakest in four sessions at $2,083.50 a tonne. LME copper prices drifted up 0.3% to $6,194 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.23 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell on Friday after the release of mixed employment data jolted interest rates higher. Asia markets decline in morning trade■ Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) raised prices of at least seven key petrochemicals in the last quarter to offset higher crude oil prices and counter the effect of a weakening rupee.■ Yes Bank Ltd’s estranged promoters—Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur —have initiated moves to reach an out-of-court settlement, reported Mint, citing three people close to the development.■ With the Supreme Court directing Numetal Mauritius and ArcelorMittal to settle unpaid liabilities of all connected parties to become eligible bidders for Essar Steel, a swift resolution may be out of sight for now.■ A weak broader market pulled down the combined market valuation of the top 10 most valued Indian companies by a whopping Rs 2,55,995 crore last week, with RIL taking the steepest hit. ■ The newly constituted board of the beleaguered IL&FS under the chairmanship of Uday Kotak may meet this week again to chalk out the future course of action to resolve the current financial crisis, according to a source. ■ Finance minister Arun Jaitley promised more steps to stabilize the rupee and to reduce current account deficit (CAD) and assured businessmen that India would be agile in its response to global trends impacting the economy.■ In a major setback for utility vehicle (UV) maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), a US district court in Michigan denied the company’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) US LLC from bringing a complaint against it in the US’s International Trade Commission (USITC). Read more.■ Indian companies raised Rs 12,470 crore through initial public offerings in April-September this fiscal, a plunge of 53 per cent from the year-ago period, mainly due to volatile equity markets and uncertainties in macro environment.■ Housing finance company Aavas Financiers, which raised Rs 1,734 crore through an initial public offering recently, will list its shares on the exchanges on Monday. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mon, Oct 08 2018. 08 23 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Stock Market Rupee Bonds
