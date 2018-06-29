 Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells 1.25 crore Titan shares - Livemint
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells 1.25 crore Titan shares

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had sold 1.25 crore shares of Titan between 22 May and 28 June, reducing its total holding to 7.37% from 8.78%

Last Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 01 06 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake in a Tata Group firm Titan Co. Ltd to 7.37%. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake in Tata Group firm Titan Co. Ltd to 7.37%, according to a regulatory filing.

Jhunjhunwala had sold 1.25 crore Titan shares between 22 May and 28 June. Before the shares sale, the ace investor owned 8.78% stake in the company.

Titan shares fell around 8% between 22 May and 28 June, amid broad selling pressure in midcap stocks.

Currently, Jhunjhunwala owns 6.54 crore shares, representing a 7.37% stake in Titan, according to the BSE filing.

At 11.23am, Titan shares rose 2.17% to Rs 856.25 on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.59% at 35,245.27 points. In intraday trade, the stock rose 2.54% to Rs 859.40.

First Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 01 06 PM IST
