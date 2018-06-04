 Market LIVE: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 10,700, HDFC Bank shares up 2% - Livemint
Market LIVE: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 10,700, HDFC Bank shares up 2%

BSE Sensex trades marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,700. Here are the latest updates from the markets

Last Modified: Mon, Jun 04 2018. 10 08 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally higher. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened nearly 1% higher on Monday, but soon trimmed all the gains and traded lower. In Asia. shares rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half-weeks as strong US jobs data offset worries that tariff wars between US and the rest of the world could drag on global economic growth, Reuters reported. Back home, investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s policy outcome on 6 June. The rupee strengthened past 67-mark to hit one-month high against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.07 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty erase gainsBSE Sensex traded lower by 33.68 points, or 0.10%, to 35,193.58, while the Nifty 50 fell 26.85 points, or 0.25%, to 10,669.35.In the opening trade, Sensex surged 328 points to 35,555.59, while the Nifty 50 jumped 74 points to 10,770.30.
  • 9.43 am IST HDFC Bank shares rise 2% ahead of FII share purchase beginsHDFC Bank Ltd’s shares gained 2.1% to Rs2,154.20 after FII limit for the bank open for 4.3 crore shares today. Read more
  • 9.40 am IST Dr. Reddy’s Labs shares up 3% as USFDA completes inspectionShares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd rose 3% to Rs1,984 after the USFDA completed inspection at the company’s’s Srikakulam Plant with no observations.
  • 9.37 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 45.81 points, or 0.13%, to 35,273.07, while the Nifty 50 edged up 9.55 points, or 0.09%, to 10,705.75.
  • 9.30 am IST Rupee hits 1-month high against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday strengthened past 67-mark to hit one-month high against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 66.86 against the US dollar, up 0.31% from its previous close of 67.06. The currency opened at 66.97 a dollar and touched a high of 66.85—a level last seen on 7 May.The yield of 10-year government bonds gained for the fifth consecutive session ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly policy outcome on 6 June. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.852% from its Friday’s close of 7.848%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.20 am IST Asian shares rise as upbeat US jobs data offsets trade worriesAsian shares rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half-weeks on Monday as strong US jobs data offset worries that tariff wars between US and the rest of the world could drag on global economic growth.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.0%, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.3%. The KOSPI was up 9.93 points, or 0.41%, at 2,448.89 On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500, which rose 1.08% on Friday, was still about 140 points off its record peak of 2,872 set in January as concerns about trade frictions curtailed many other shares.
First Published: Mon, Jun 04 2018. 09 40 AM IST
