LIC trims stake in Sterlite Technologies by 2%
LIC, which had 5.30% stake in Sterlite Technologies earlier, brought down the shareholding in the company to 3.30%
Last Published: Sun, Apr 01 2018. 03 33 PM IST
New Delhi: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in telecom products manufacturer Sterlite Technologies by 2% after selling 80.28 lakh shares in the open market.
As per a BSE filing, LIC, which had 5.30% stake in Sterlite Technologies earlier, brought down the shareholding in the company to 3.30%.
LIC sold the stake between 21 November 2007 and 27 March 2018.
First Published: Sun, Apr 01 2018. 03 33 PM IST
