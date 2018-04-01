 LIC trims stake in Sterlite Technologies by 2% - Livemint
LIC trims stake in Sterlite Technologies by 2%

LIC, which had 5.30% stake in Sterlite Technologies earlier, brought down the shareholding in the company to 3.30%
Last Published: Sun, Apr 01 2018. 03 33 PM IST
PTI
LIC sold its stake in Sterlite Technologies between 21 November 2007 and 27 March 2018. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
LIC sold its stake in Sterlite Technologies between 21 November 2007 and 27 March 2018. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in telecom products manufacturer Sterlite Technologies by 2% after selling 80.28 lakh shares in the open market.

As per a BSE filing, LIC, which had 5.30% stake in Sterlite Technologies earlier, brought down the shareholding in the company to 3.30%.

LIC sold the stake between 21 November 2007 and 27 March 2018.

First Published: Sun, Apr 01 2018. 03 33 PM IST
Topics: LIC Sterlite Technologies LIC stake Sterlite Technologies shareholding Markets

