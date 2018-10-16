SBI to block internet banking on accounts if mobile number not registered

SBI account holders can check online if their mobile numbers are registered or not. Photo: Mint

If you are a user of SBI’s internet banking facility, here is a message. SBI account holders have to register their mobile numbers with the bank by 1 December 2018, failing which the bank will block access to their net banking accounts. “Attention INB (internet banking) users, please register your mobile number with us immediately, if not already done, through Branch, failing which the Internet Banking facility may be blocked with effect from 01.12.2018,” SBI said on its website.

How to check if your mobile number is registered with SBI:

SBI account holders can check if their mobile numbers are registered with the bank by logging into their internet banking facility.

1. Visit SBI’s internet banking facility (www.onlinesbi.com) and then enter login and password details.

A snapshot of SBI’s internet banking home page

2. After logging in, click on ‘My accounts and profile’ tab

3. Then click on ’Profile’ and then Personal Details / Mobile

4. You have to enter your Profile password.

The Profile password is different from the login password

4. Your registered mobile number will be displayed

If your mobile number is not registered with SBI, you will be required to visit the home branch.

Last year, banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India or RBI had asked banks to ask their customers to mandatorily register for SMS alerts and wherever available register for email alerts, for electronic banking transactions. “The SMS alerts shall mandatorily be sent to the customers, while email alerts may be sent, wherever registered. The customers must be advised to notify their bank of any unauthorised electronic banking transaction at the earliest after the occurrence of such transaction, and informed that the longer the time taken to notify the bank, the higher will be the risk of loss to the bank/ customer,” said the RBI circular dated 6 July 2017.

Last month, SBI had also announced a change in the ATM withdrawal daily limit. SBI has lowered the daily cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000 from Rs 40,000, applicable on SBI Classic and Maestro debit cards. The new rules come into effect from 31 October.