HDFC AMC, Reliance Nippon shares slump as Sebi cuts mutual fund expense ratio

Sebi on Tuesday capped the total expense ratio (TER) for equity-oriented mutual fund schemes (close-ended and interval schemes) at 1.25% and for other schemes at 1%.

Mumbai: Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) slumped on Wednesday over fears of impact on revenue and profitability after market regular Securities Exchange Board of India cut total expense ratio. Shares of HDFC AMC declined 7.6% to Rs 1422 a share. The stock got listed on 6 August 2018 and since then it gained over 28% from its issue price of Rs 1,100.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) slipped 8.2% to Rs 196.55 a share. The stock was listed in November 2017 and has fallen nearly 22% since then from its issue price of Rs 252 a share.

Sebi on Tuesday capped the total expense ratio (TER) for equity-oriented mutual fund schemes (close-ended and interval schemes) at 1.25% and for other schemes at 1%. The TER cap for fund of funds will be 2.25% for equity-oriented schemes and 2% for other schemes.

“(This) will have direct negative impact on overall revenue yields for most AMCs in the industry. Though the large AMCs are enjoying economies of scale and operational efficiencies with recent rise in AUMs, this will further pressure the yields on AUM for AMCs,” said Emkay Research in a note to its investors.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Sebi said all mutual fund commissions and expenses must be paid from the scheme itself, adding that the industry must adopt a full trail model of commission in all schemes without paying any upfront commission. Trail commissions are payments earned by distributors as long as investors stay invested in the scheme.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has cut its equity gross revenue assumption by 20 basis points. “This translates into a revenue reduction of 11bp on overall AAAUM (annual average AUM). We assume 6bp to be the overall savings in distribution costs, as some hit will likely be passed on to the distributors. This will be the one of the key variables in determining upside or downside to our earnings forecasts,” Morgan Stanley added. The brokerage firm has cut HDFC AMC target price to Rs Rs 1,765, from Rs 2,050 a share.

Brokerage firm Nomura Research has downgraded the Reliance Nippon to ‘neutral’ from buy and cut its price target to Rs 210 a share, from Rs 315 a share.

“We expect RNAM to maintain strong position in the AMC business and incrementally benefit from its efforts to penetrate the B15 and B30 locations. Considering overall pressure on yields, we are reducing our revenue estimates by 1.4% for FY20E resulting in earnings decline by 3.2%,” Emkay Research added.