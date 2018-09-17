Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower amid trade tensions

Shares in the Ircon IPO, which closes on Wednesday, have a price band ₹ 470-475 apiece. https://t.co/IYgv3GT8X3— Livemint (@livemint) September 17, 2018
SGX Nifty Futures traded 52 points lower at 11,494, indicating a negative opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Sep 17 2018. 08 55 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower on Monday following losses in global markets. Most Asian stock markets declined today amid reports US could announce as early as today a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing. SGX Nifty Futures traded 52 points lower at 11,494, indicating a negative opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 1,090.56 crore on Friday on net basis, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 115.14 crore. Moreover, over the weekend, the government announced several steps to prop up capital inflows and to curb “non-essential” imports, while sticking to its fiscal deficit targets. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.53 am IST Ircon IPO opens for subscription todayIrcon International IPO, which opens for subscription today, has a price band ₹ 470-475 apiece. As a part of its disinvestment plans, the government is selling around 10% stake in Ircon to raise around ₹ 467 crore.
- 8.40 am IST Commodity Corner: Oil prices ease, gold remains flatOil: Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on concerns that US is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran. Brent crude oil futures dipped 16 cents, or 0.2% to $77.93 a barrel. US WTI futures fell 20 cents or 0.3%, to $68.79 a barrel.Gold: Global gold prices were little changed, after falling 0.6% in the previous session, as investors remained cautious on reports that US is set impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports. Spot gold was flat at $1,193 an ounce as of 0039 GMT. * Bullion fell last week for a third straight week. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,198.20.Metals: Base metals prices fell sharply in early Asian trade on reports that US tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods could be imposed immediately. The news has left investors fearing that demand for industrial metals will soften. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 1.9% to $5,861.50 a tonne. LME nickel tumbled as much as 3.2% overnight to $12,250 a tonne, before trimming losses to around 2%. Only Shanghai tin was in positive territory, inching up 0.1%. Reuters
- 8.32 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened lower amid reports the US is about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports setting the stage for possible reprisals by China, reports Reuters. Over the weekend, US stocks closed little changed.■ Canadian investor Brookfield is set to buy East West Pipeline Ltd, earlier known as Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure Ltd, for an enterprise valuation of Rs 14,000 crore ($2 billion), reports The Economic Times.■ Troubled infrastructure finance group IL&FS is seeking government and regulatory intervention after its key shareholders did not offer an immediate credit facility to stave off mounting debt defaults, reports The Times of India.■ Infosys has agreed to spend $76 million to buy Fluido, a Salesforce consulting partner in the Nordics in Europe, marking the second acquisition under chief executive officer Salil Parekh.■ DLF is working towards making its housing business debt free by March next year and the cash flow from sales of completed inventories worth around Rs14,000 crore would be utilised to fund new projects, reports PTI.■ BPCL Ltd, which owns Bina Refinery in an equal JV with Oman Oil Company, has shelved its IPO plans for the company as “it generates enough cash” to complete the ongoing expansion and as also “because Kuwaiti Petroleum is keen to pick up a stake”, says a senior official, reports PTI.■ Arvind Ltd is planning to invest Rs 500 crore per annum for the next 4-5 years with an aim to double its revenue from its textiles business to Rs 12,000 crore, reports PTI. According to the report, the company is in the process of de-merging its brands and engineering businesses into separate entities.■ The GVK and GMR groups are in final stages of selling-in separate deals-stake in holdings companies that operate Mumbai and Delhi airports, reports The Economic Times.■ Vedanta Ltd may have to fork out a few million dollars more to get an extension as the operator for its oil and gas producing asset in Barmer, Rajasthan, reports The Hindu Business Line.■ Rising crude oil prices have upset the government’s estimate for cooking fuel subsidy for this financial year, reports Business Standard. Based on the current prices the subsidy on these products may touch Rs 414.78 billion, against the targeted Rs 249.32 billion, the report adds. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mon, Sep 17 2018. 08 32 AM IST
