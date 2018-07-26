When you should consider exiting your equity mutual fund

If the mutual fund manager has moved to another fund house in the same position as held previously, question the reason for the shift. Photo: iStock

While it is said that you should invest and forget about your equity holding, there is merit in regular evaluation. You should consider exiting a scheme if there are certain changes within it.

Fund manager

A change in fund manager of a scheme is usually a red flag. Though fund house processes have an impact on overall strategy and fund management outcome, there is a lot of weight attached to an individual fund manager’s stock picking ability and discipline.

But all changes needn’t draw an immediate reaction to exit and follow the manager.

If the fund manager has moved to another fund house in the same position as held previously, question the reason for the shift. Has it come on the back of certain corporate changes and senior management shifts? If yes, then that is a cause for concern. Too many changes can lead to interim instability in scheme performance as the management’s attention gets diverted, or new people coming in may have a different strategy. It’s best to exit in such cases or reconsider the scheme a year or two down the line.

If the change is more about elevation of the existing fund manager to a bigger and more strategic role, look at who will take over. Usually, fund houses have a succession plan. Often, the person taking over is a co-fund manager. In such cases, there is merit in remaining invested. Similarly, if a fund manager retires from active professional life, look at the succession plan.

Performance

It is unwise to invest in funds purely based on past performance, but inconsistency in performance is a red flag.

If a fund is unable to consistently outperform its benchmark over a reasonable period, it is best to exit and switch.

No fund can always be the best performer. You should track if a fund has beaten the benchmark at least over 3- and 5-year periods, and if it’s consistently among the top 25% of the category. If either one of these criteria are not met, reconsider your holding. If 3-year return falters, check the more recent 1-year return to see if performance is turning around and then decide.

Don’t change your fund every year based on performance. Give it at least 3-5 years.

Also, ensure your overall asset allocation remains intact.