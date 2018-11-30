India’s Q2 GDP growth rate falls to 7.1%, still fastest in the world

Indian economy had expanded at 8.2% pace in the June quarter. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s GDP growth rate moderated to 7.1% in the September quarter (Q2) of 2018-19, from 8.2% in the June quarter (Q1). The Q2 GDP data has fallen short of analyst estimates. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated Q2 GDP growth rate at 7.4%. In another poll by Bloomberg, economists expected 7.5% expansion. Despite the growth slowdown, India held on to the tag of fastest growing major economy. China had expanded at 6.7% of its gross domestic product in the June-September period.

India’s April-October fiscal deficit stood at ₹6.49 trillion ($93.23 billion), or 103.9% of the budgeted target for current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday. Net tax receipts in the first seven months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 6.61 trillion, government data showed. The government has said it was confident of meeting its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Economists attributed several factors for the growth slowdown: a weak rupee and NBFC-led India liquidity crisis that hurt both investment and consumption.

But, since then, the outlook has improved due to the sharp fall in global oil prices. India imports bulk of its crude oil requirements and a higher price pinches wallets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has forecast economic growth of 7.4% for 2018-19, recovering fro last fiscal’s 6.7%—the slowest in four years.

Some economists expect economic growth to slow to 7% in the second half of FY19 due to possible government spending cuts, muted consumption demand, and the statistical impact of higher growth in the same period a year ago.

A report released earlier this week by the State Bank of India said that the government could cut its spending by ₹70,000 crore to meet budgeted fiscal deficit target of 3.3%, as it fears a shortfall in GST collections.

Moreover, the central bank meets next week to consider its monetary policy. The recent drop in inflation and oil prices and—as a result—the rupee’s recovery against the dollar have decreased the likelihood of an RBI interest rate hike, say economists.