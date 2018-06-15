Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, TCS shares rise ahead of buyback decision
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,800. Here are the latest updates from markets
Last Modified: Fri, Jun 15 2018. 10 06 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.03 am ISTTCS shares trade higher ahead of shares buyback decision
- 9.33 am ISTICICI Bank shares rise over 1%
- 9.30 am ISTDr Reddy’s shares gain for 7th session, up 3%
- 9.25 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty open lower
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 8.56 am ISTAsian stocks mixed over US-China trade concerns
- 8.38 am ISTOpening bell: Stocks in focus today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined for the second day on Friday following mixed cues from Asian peers. Asian stocks were mixed as US President Donald trump’s plan to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports has revived concerns of a global trade war. The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers as a more dovish-than-expected European Central Bank boosted the greenback. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.03 am IST TCS shares trade higher ahead of shares buyback decisionShares of India’s biggest IT company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) traded higher ahead of the company’s decision on share buyback proposal. TCS in a filing with the BSE on Tuesday had informed that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at a meeting on Friday. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities, which has a neutral rating on TCS shares, anticipates a buyback in the range of Rs20,000 crore. TCS shares were up 0.49% at Rs1801.
- 9.33 am IST ICICI Bank shares rise over 1%Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd rose 1.2% to Rs288.15. Mint reported that directors on the bank’s nomination panel are readying a succession plan for the chief executive officer’s post as incumbent Chanda Kochhar’s tenure has been clouded by investigations related to loans made to Videocon Group.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers as a more dovish-than-expected European Central Bank boosted the dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 67.94 against the US dollar, down 0.46% from its previous close of 67.63. The currency opened at 67.89 a dollar and touched a low of 67.95. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.929%, from its Thursday’s close of 7.945%. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6%, while foreign investors have sold $178.50 million and $5.10 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.(Ravindra Sonavane/Mint)
- 8.56 am IST Asian stocks mixed over US-China trade concernsAsian stock markets were mixed after Wall Street largely finished with gains following the European Central Bank’s announcement to phase out its bond-buying stimulus. Upbeat U.S. data helped bolstered sentiment. Also, the Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged and cut its assessment of inflation.Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.4 percent to 22,827.77 but South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.5 percent to 2,412.10. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index inched up 0.1 percent to 30,473.09 while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 percent to 3,020.51. Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.2 percent to 6,089.10. Stocks in Taiwan were lower while in Indonesia, markets were closed for a holiday.(AP)
- 8.38 am IST Opening bell: Stocks in focus todayAsian stocks open mixed, global trade concerns weighAsian stocks opened mixed on Friday as US plan to impose tariffs on Chinese imports revived concerns about global trade growth, reports Bloomberg. Overnight, US stock market indices closed mostly higher, with S&P 500 rising 0.25% to 2,782.TCS board to consider buyback proposalThe board of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will meet on Friday to consider a proposal for buyback of its shares. Market participants expect the buyback to be worth at least Rs10,000 crore, reports The Hindu Business Line.Thyssenkrupp labour leaders see progress in Tata Steel JV talksLabour representatives at Thyssenkrupp have moved closer to an agreement with management over a planned European steel joint venture with Tata Steel Ltd, reports Reuters.Capacity constraints at Maruti weigh on compact SUV salesMaruti Suzuki Ltd’s slowing growth in the compact utility vehicle segment flows primarily from capacity constraints in the production of Vitara Brezza that dominates the segment, reports Mint.ICICI Bank moves NCLT against Punj Lloyd under Insolvency CodeICICI Bank Ltd moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Punj Lloyd Ltd seeking initiation of insolvency proceeding under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for recovery of outstanding dues of Rs852 crore.DoT seeks Rs2,100 crore from Idea before merger with VodafoneThe Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will insist on a bank guarantee for a little over Rs2,100 crore from Idea Cellular Ltd towards one-time spectrum charges as a precondition to approve its merger with Vodafone India, reports Mint.Fortis withdraws amalgamation scheme with SRL, Fortis MalarFortis Healthcare Ltd withdrew the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation with its units Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd and SRL Ltd, citing a delay in its completion.Dust storms threaten cotton cropCotton plantations across Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab have come under the threat of stunted growth due to the dust storms that have raised pollution levels in the north-western region in the last fortnight, reports The Economic Times.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Fri, Jun 15 2018. 08 39 AM IST
