Bitcoin hits 4-month low after currency exchange theft
After Coinrail announced the theft, the price of bitcoin dropped $500 in an hour and it has continued to slide
London: The price of bitcoin has fallen to a four-month low of $6,370, days after South Korean virtual currency exchange Coinrail said hackers had stolen over $37 million, or almost a third of the virtual currency it had stored.
After Coinrail announced the theft, the price of bitcoin dropped $500 in an hour and it has continued to slide.
The decline also follows a Wall Street Journal report that US regulators have asked virtual currency exchanges to provide trading data to aid an investigation into virtual currency manipulation. The reports raised concerns about the future of virtual currency markets.
David Jones, Capital.com’s chief market strategist, says Bitcoin is “a classic case of an economic bubble.” Last year, the virtual currency increased sixfold and hit a record high of $19,783 in December.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Bitcoin hits 4-month low after currency exchange theft
- PhD mandatory for recruitment of university teachers from 2021-22: Prakash Javadekar
- ICICI Bank to sell 2% stake in ICICI Prudential Life
- Government clears HDFC Bank’s Rs24,000 crore FDI proposal
- Fitch downgrades viability rating of SBI, BoB on poor asset quality
Mark to Market »
- In cheer for media stocks, ad spending sustain for second quarter in a row
- World Bank says long-term growth in commodity consumption to weaken
- Tata Steel-Thyssenkrupp merger faces investor hurdle but is not a dealbreaker
- Is Reliance Jio already the second largest telecom firm in India?
- Global capital flows are slowing down