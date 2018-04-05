RBI asks banks to stop services to those dealing in cryptocurrencies

RBI said it will also issue a circular separately on the matter of banks providing services to entities dealing cryptocurrencies. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday directed all regulated entities including banks not to provide services to businesses dealing in cryptocurrencies like bitcoins, so as to protect consumer interest and check money laundering.

Technological innovations, including virtual currencies, have the potential to improve the efficiency and inclusiveness of the financial system, RBI said after its first bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2018-19.

“However, virtual currencies (VCs), also variously referred to as cryptocurrencies and crypto assets, raise concerns of consumer protection, market integrity and money laundering, among others,” it said. RBI said it has repeatedly cautioned users, holders and traders of VCs, including bitcoins, regarding various risks associated in dealing with such virtual currencies.

“In view of the associated risks, it has been decided that, with immediate effect, entities regulated by RBI shall not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling VCs,” RBI said in a bid to ring-fence such entities.

The central bank further asked entities, which are already into such services to stop, providing these kind of services within a specified time. RBI said it will also issue a circular separately on this matter.