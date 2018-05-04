Rupee trades flat against US dollar

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.732% from its previous close of 7.734%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar ahead of US payrolls data due later on Friday.

At 9.08am, the home currency was trading at 66.64 against US dollar, up 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 66.65. The rupee opened at 66.63 a dollar.

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.732% from its previous close of 7.734%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.26%, or 90.63 points, to 35,193.77 points. Year to date, it’s up 3.07%.

Since January, the rupee has weakened 4.2%, while foreign investors have bought $1.13 billion and sold $2.05 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.18%, China renminbi 0.1%, Taiwan dollar 0.08%, Singapore dollar and Philippines peso were up 0.05% each. However, South Korean won was down 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.392, down 0.02% from its previous close of 92.414.