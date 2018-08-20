BSE market cap hits record high as Sensex scales new peak

Graphic: Mint

Mumbai: The market valuation of all listed companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange hit a lifetime high of Rs 156.57 trillion on Monday, aided by strong gains in benchmark Sensex, which breached 38,000 mark again. At 12.15pm, the market cap of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 156.57 trillion. The previous peak in market cap was Rs 156.56 trillion on 23 January. In intraday trade, the Sensex today rose as much as 0.83% to a new record high of 38,266.91 points, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty climbed as much as 0.68% to a fresh record of 11,548.55 points.

Gains in the Sensex were driven by a few stocks. Only three stocks, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, have contributed to the 50% of the rise in the index.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap index are down 8% and 12% respectively, since the beginning of 2018, while the Sensex has surged over 10%.

The recent rally can be attributed to the foreign investors’ resuming equity purchases after a big bout of selling in both equity and debt markets this year. Since 1 August, FIIs have bought $220 million in equities.

“News of an easing in trade tensions between the US and China and the recovery of the Turkish lira triggered the gap-up start,” said Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking.

Improvement in earnings growth also supported the rally. A Mint analysis of 1,462 listed companies showed that aggregate net profit, after adjusting for one-time gains and losses, rose 22.24% in the first three months of 2018-19.

According to data provider Capitaline, the corresponding figure for the same set of companies was 14.84% in the March quarter, and a meagre 0.01% in the April-June 2017 period.

Traders are cautious ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s 31 July-1 August policy meeting on Wednesday. The minutes will likely provide more information on the Fed’s assessment of trade-related risk.