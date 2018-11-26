Live now
Sensex Nifty Live Today 26 11 2018 share market oil prices
SGX Nifty Futures traded 22 points up at 10,577, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Nov 26 2018. 08 55 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbia: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian markets. Asian shares edged higher on Monday, though investors were cautious as plunging oil prices fanned worries about a dimming outlook for the global economy. Markets are also bracing for a crucial meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders at the end of the week as trade tensions between the economic superpowers showed no signs of easing. Oil prices steadied after plunging nearly 8% in the previous session, but remain under pressure with Brent crude below $60 per barrel. The SGX Nifty Futures traded 22 points up at 10,577, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.55 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices below $60 per barrel, gold rates steadyOil prices steadied after plunging nearly 8% in the previous session, but remain under pressure with Brent crude below $60 per barrel amid weak fundamentals and struggling financial markets. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $59.23 per barrel at 0202 GMT, up 43 cents, or 0.7%, from their last close. U.S. WTI crude futures, were up 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $50.53 per barrel. The gains did little to make up for Friday’s selloff, which traders have already dubbed ‘Black Friday’.Gold prices were little changed on Monday with investors looking to a G20 meeting this week for signs of a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade conflict, although a stronger dollar amid fears of a slowdown in global growth weighed on bullion. Spot gold was little changed at $1,222.36 per ounce at 0114 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,223.3 per ounce.Metals: Steel-linked metals zinc and nickel fell by almost 1% in early trade on Monday, extending last week’s drop on expectations of lower demand from Chinese steel mills. LME zinc fell to $2,480 a tonne, the cheapest in more than a week and traded last at $2,496, still comfortably far from near two-year lows below $2,300 hit in August. LME nickel fell 0.8% to $10,825 a tonne, near a 13-month trough plumbed on Friday at $10,735. Reuters
- 8.48 am IST Asian stocks mixed as Treasuries steady near 3%Stocks in Asia were mixed, while U.S. equity futures rose, as markets appeared to take a breather after the recent sell-off. Oil edged up after yet another plunge on Friday, while the yen dipped. Shares in Hong Kong and South Korea rose, Japanese and Chinese equities were little changed, while Australia’s fell. S&P 500 Index futures indicated traders may get some respite following the index’s slide into correction territory on Friday.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1% as of 10:34 a.m. in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%. Bloomberg
First Published: Mon, Nov 26 2018. 08 48 AM IST