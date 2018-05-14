Rupee edges higher against US dollar ahead of Karnataka election results

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.709%, up from its previous close of 7.727%. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar as traders await key election results and inflation data.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.30 against US dollar, up 0.02% from its previous close of 67.32. The currency opened at 66.17 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.709%, up from its previous close of 7.727%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Exit polls released over the weekend showed Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as a single largest party in Karnataka elections. According to exit polls, BJP set to win between 95 to 120 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly. Congress is seen getting 72 to 99 seats. The final election results will be out on 15 May.

Traders are also cautious ahead of the consumer price inflation (CPI) and wholesale price inflation (WPI) data due on 14 May. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, CPI and WPI will be at 4.45% and 2.9%, respectively, for April month. Last month, CPI and WPI stood at 4.28% and 2.47%, respectively.

So far this year, rupee weakened over 5.1% while foreign investors have bought $717 million and sold $2.87 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.14% or 51.05 points to 35586.84. Since start of January, it gained 3.5%.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.36%, Singapore dollar 0.29%, Thai baht 0.28% and Taiwan dollar 0.18%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.77%, Philippines peso 0.24%, Indonesian rupiah 0.20%, China renminbi 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.394, down 0.16% from its previous close of 92.537.