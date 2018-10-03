 Govt plans special NRI deposit scheme to boost dollar inflows - Livemint
Govt plans special NRI deposit scheme to boost dollar inflows

Economic Affairs Secretary SC Garg had said in June if needed the government could raise funds through FCNR deposits, sovereign bonds or other routes

Reuters
The rupee hit 73.4050 per dollar in early trade on Wednesday, an all-time low. Photo: Mint
The rupee hit 73.4050 per dollar in early trade on Wednesday, an all-time low. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India is considering special deposit scheme for non-resident Indians to boost dollar inflows, news agency NewsRise reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed finance ministry official.

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had said in June if needed the government could raise funds through foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR) deposits, sovereign bonds or other routes to increase foreign exchange reserves.

The partially convertible rupee hit 73.4050 per dollar in early trade on Wednesday, an all-time low, and sharply lower than its previous close of 72.91.

Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

