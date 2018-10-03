As rupee hits new lows, RBI eases overseas borrowing norms for oil companies

The rupee closed at a new low of 73.34 against the dollar on Wednesday. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: With the rupee continuing to touch new lows, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed foreign exchange borrowings for working capital by oil marketing companies — the largest consumers of foreign currency— under the automatic route with immediate effect.

The central bank has waived off the $750 million cap for individual state-run refiners, and capped the overall annual foreign currency borrowing under the new norms at $10 billion with immediate effect.

All state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) will now be able to raise external commercial borrowings (ECBs) for working capital purposes with a minimum average maturity of three to five years from all recognised lenders under “the automatic route”, the central bank said.

At present, OMCs are allowed to raise ECBs from direct or indirect shareholders or a group company if the loan is for an average maturity of five years.

Overall borrowings under the revised norms were capped at $10 billion and the revision in norms was with immediate effect, the central bank said, adding, the decision had been taken after discussions with the government.

The move comes on a day when the rupee closed at a new low of 73.34 against the dollar, after brent crude breached $84 a barrel, against the previous close of 72.91. The domestic currency touched a low of 72.41 against the greenback intra-day, before recovering to close at 73.34. Close to 80% of crude is imported, and OMCs are the biggest consumers of dollar in the country.

There was a talk of the possibility of opening a special swap window for OMCs, as was done when the rupee depreciated in 2013.

The rupee has lost over 15% this year, prompting the government and the RBI to launch a series of measures to contain volatility including tariff hikes on imports.

